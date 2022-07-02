Jump, Set, Spike It

The Tarleton State volleyball team has officially released its 2022 schedule. After a successful season in 2021, the Texans are looking to have yet another winning season. Tarleton will compete against 28 teams across the country in a 29-match regular-season schedule. This includes 14 home matches along with two back-to-back home tournaments.

The Texan’s season will begin on Aug. 25 with the first home tournament. This tournament will include matches against Northwestern State University, Farleigh Dickinson University, and The University of Louisiana-Monroe.

The Texans will then haul to Lubbock, TX for a matchup against Texas Tech University on Aug. 30. This will be the only power-five matchup for Tarleton in the 2022 season.

After their trip to Tech, the Texans will return home for another tournament starting on Sep. 2. This tournament will include matches against Tennessee State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, and Prairie View A&M University. The Texans’ next trip will be to Jacksonville, FL for the Jacksonville University tournament. It is here that they will face off against Jacksonville University, Florida Atlantic University, and The University of Idaho.

They will then travel to Greely, CO for the Northern Colorado tournament. They will have three matches in Colorado. These matches will be against Northern Colorado University, Santa Clara University, and Cal Poly.

The Texans will then return home and have their first Western Athletic Conference match at home against Abilene Chrsitian University on Sep. 24. They will then travel to Texas A&M Commerce University to have a non conference matchup against the Lions.

Tarleton will then return home for a couple of home matchups. These will be WAC matchups against Stephen F. Austin State and The University of Texas Arlington. On Sep. 29 and Oct. 1., the Texans will travel to Utah for WAC matchups against Utah Tech University and Southern Utah University on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

A&M Commerce will then come to Stephenville for another matchup against the Texans. There will then be two subsequent home matches for Tarleton against WAC member Grand Canyon University on Oct. 13 and California Baptist University on Oct. 15.

A quick trip to New Mexico will lead the Texans to a WAC matchup against New Mexico State University on Oct. 20. They will travel home to face off against Utah Valley University on Oct. 27 and Seattle University on Oct. 29.

The Texans will travel for their last four games of the season. These will all be WAC matchups against Sam Houston State on Nov. 3, Lamar University on Nov. 5, The University of the Incarnate Word on Nov. 10, and The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 12.

For more information about the Texans volleyball season, visit tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule.