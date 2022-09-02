Set+for+success

As the new school year begins, not only can we look forward to the football season, we can also look forward to our Texan volleyball team season as well.

The Texans had a successful 2021 season, going 15-14 overall and 6-6 in conference play. While the team is still looking to improve, this was an impressive record for their first season as a Division I team. This season, Tarleton volleyball will have a 29-match regular season schedule against 28 teams across the country. Of those matches, 14 will be at home, and they will also host back-to-back home tournaments.

Last season, the Texans statistically outscored their opponents in several areas. Their scores in categories such as kills, attempts, assists, and ball handling errors were not reflective of the success the team has seen this previous season. While their numbers are not terribly different from their opponents, improving these specific categories will allow them to compete at a higher caliber and even assist in improving their record from last season.

Following their home tournament and a trip to Lubbock to play Texas Tech, the Texans will host another home tournament on Sep. 2 and 3. They will play Southeastern Louisiana State University on Sep. 2 at 10 a.m. and Tennessee State University at 6 p.m. The final game of the tournament for the Texans will be played on Sep. 3 at 5 p.m. against Prairie View A&M University.

The Texans will then have a single game at home on Sep. 6 at 7 p.m. against The University of the Incarnate Word. Following this game, they will travel to Florida for a tournament at Jacksonville University on Sep. 9 and 10. Here they have scheduled matchups against Jacksonville University, Florida Atlantic University, and The University of Idaho. They will then return home for a few days before getting right back on the road and traveling to Colorado. It is there that the Texans will play in a tournament at Northern Colorado University Sep. 15 through Sept. 17. Their schedule includes matchups against NCU, Santa Clara University, and University of California Poly.

The Texans will have their first Western Athletic Conference matchup on Sep. 22 in Nacogdoches against Stephen F. Austin State University at 6:30 p.m. Following their away matchup, Tarleton volleyball will return home for a three game conference home stand.

The Texans will open their conference home stand on Sep. 24 at 1 p.m. against The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Last season the Texans played the Vaqueros twice in a conference matchup and lost both games. On Sep. 29 at 6 p.m., SFA will visit Stephenville for their second matchup with the Texans. This game will be Greek Night and White Out themed with free t-shirts provided. On Oct. 1, The University of Texas at Arlington will be in Wisdom Gym to face off against the Texan volleyball team for a conference matchup.

Tarleton volleyball will make the haul to Utah for two WAC championships on Oct. 6 and 8 against Utah Tech University and Southern Utah University.

After their trip, Tarleton volleyball will return home for a three-game WAC home stand. Oct. 11 will be a matchup against Texas A&M Commerce at 6 p.m.. This will be the Breast Cancer Awareness game with a Pink Out theme and pink bracelets being given out. Following the Pink Out game, there will be a Purple Thursday themed game on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The three game home stand in Wisdom Gym will be concluded on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. vs. California Baptist University. On Oct. 22, Tarleton volleyball will travel to Abilene for a conference matchup against Abilene Christian University.

Oct. 27 and 29 will be the final two home games for Texan volleyball for the 2022 season. Utah Valley will be in town for a matchup on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.. On Oct. 29, the game will have a spooky theme and fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. This matchup will be played against Seattle University at 1 p.m..

Tarleton volleyball will finish up WAC and regular season play Nov. 3 through Nov.12. The Texans will then face off against Sam Houston State University on Nov. 3, New Mexico State University on Nov. 10, and UTRGV on Nov. 12. The WAC tournament will take place from Nov. 17 and 19.