Second+Annual+Tarleton+Alumni+Rodeo

Tarleton State University held their Second Annual Alumni Rodeo on Saturday, August 27 at the Bob and Darla Doty Rodeo Complex. This rodeo is open to current and former students, and their families. This year’s rodeo consisted of barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, breakaway, and goat tying with the option to enter open, over 50, or 12 and under. They also included a calf scramble and footrace to conclude the day.

One of Tarleton’s assistant nursing professors, Dr. Martha Smith, competed in barrel racing. Smith did not attend Tarleton but she has always dreamed of educating at Tarleton State while pursuing her rodeo dreams. She now has her WPRA card and competes in prorodeos.

“I was thrilled to compete at the Tarleton Alumni rodeo, it was an honor,” Smith stated.

The Tarleton Rodeo Team has been an integral part of the university since 1947. Since then, they have won 8 national championship titles and 29 individual championship titles. They are one of the largest collegiate rodeo teams in the nation, the team consisting of over 140 students during the 2021-2022 school year.