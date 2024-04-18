Football season unites Americans everywhere, whether they are watching the game on the big screen or holding a cold drink in their hand under the Friday night lights. The Lone Star State is no exception, where tailgates and the anticipation of fans begin in September.

For Tarleton State University, the fun starts now. At 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 20, come watch the Texan football team compete in an intra-squad scrimmage against their own teammates at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s us vs. us. As a fan, it’s easier to watch because you don’t have as much stress going on during the game, but I think it’s good to see how we compete against each other,” wide receiver Jaden Smith said. “You see us come out and play other schools, but we just get a chance to show y’all a little bit of the new stuff we’ve been working on.”

Texan Alley will be open starting at 8 a.m. to spectators for tailgates and good times. Be sure to wear purple and white, and cheer for our Tarleton Texans as they wrap up Tarleton State’s Founders Week to a close.

Tarleton State University’s Founders Week is April 15 through April 22 where traditions like Silver Taps, May Fete, the Ring Ceremony, and the Tarleton Stampede are set to occur. But, the school spirit and traditions during Founder’s Week are not the only things that students look forward to.

Collegiate teams across Texas are working hard to take down their competitors in the upcoming season, and things are definitely looking up for Tarleton Texan football in 2024.

This spring at the Purple and White Game during Founder’s Week, spectators will get to see this year’s Tarleton State University football team with an additional 19 players in action for the first time.

The new additions to the 2024 roster include four linebackers, three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, two running backs, one tight end, and one wide receiver. In total, these new rookies add 10 defensive players and nine offensive players to the Texan football lineup.

Among these players is Sophomore Villilami Wolfgramm “Wolf” who transferred from Kilgore College, finishing with 18 tackles in 11 games last season.

Reportedly, there has been great speculation and interest surrounding his impressive order at the restaurant Peacock’s as a 6-foot-4, 275 pound defensive lineman.

“An 8-inch breakfast burrito, sausage to be exact. No-diddy with two chocolate chip pancakes. And you gotta throw all the butter on there, get all the syrup, and go to town,” Wolfgramm said. “Also the chocolate milk. You gotta wash it down, you know what I’m saying? Then after that, you’re going to sleep, I promise you.”

With nine experienced transfers and a game against Baylor University to kick off the start of the season, the Tarleton Texans are feeling unstoppable.

“We have such a veteran team. I think we can beat anybody. I thought we could beat Tech last year; we didn’t execute as well as we should have,” sophomore quarterback Daniel Greek said. “And I think we can beat Baylor.”

The Tarleton Texans have been determined to put their best foot forward every day on the field to reach their goals.

“I’m looking forward to winning the national championship,” wide receiver Jaden Smith said.

I guess you could say the Texans are going to have the competition shaking in their boots this season, but they have to battle against themselves first.