Super Bowl LVIII in review

Six seconds remained on the clock. After four grueling quarters and one-quarter of overtime, the Super Bowl LVIII was nearly over. Countless Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans watched with bated breath as the final play of the game fell into action.

The San Francisco 49ers led, 22-19, but their work was to no avail. In the final seconds of the game, Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, passed to wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Chiefs fans erupted as Hardman caught the ball, scoring the game-winning touchdown and securing the Chiefs the Lombardi trophy for the second year in a row.

“With a relentless defense and opportune plays by their star quarterback — including a handful of gutsy overtime scrambles — the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years in a 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history,” ESPN remarked.

Here are some of the best highlights of Super Bowl LVIII:

Quarter 1: 49ers 0, Chiefs 0

Chase Young (#92), the 49ers defensive end, broke through the offensive line and forced a second-and-14. This led to the Chiefs’ decision to make a punt.

Quarter 2: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0

After a pair of completed passes between quarterback Brock Purdy (#13) and wide receivers Chris Conley (#84) and Ray-Ray McCloud (#3), the 49ers were ready for kicker Jake Moody (#4). In record-setting history, Moody proceeded to make a 55-yard field goal.

Quarter 2: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0

Mecole Hardman (#12) successfully catches a pass from the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes (#15), a 52-yard completion that set the Chiefs up in the red zone.

Quarter 2: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0

One play later, 49ers Deommodore Lenoir (#2) stripped the ball from Chiefs’ running back, Isiah Pacheco (#10). Javon Hargrave (#98) recovered the fumble for the 49ers at their own 8-yard line.

Quarter 2: 49ers 10, Chiefs 0

Brock Purdy threw back to wide receiver Jauan Jennings (#15), who then passed it over to running back Christian McCaffrey (#23), who ran through the Chiefs’ defense. This play of trickery earned a 21-yard touchdown for the 49ers.

Quarter 2: 49ers 10, Chiefs 3

Just before the end of the first half, “on third-and-9, Mahomes evaded the pressure and hit Watson for a 21-yard gain to move the chains. Later in the drive, he then completed a trio of passes to wide receiver Rashee Rice (#4) that combined for 20 yards, two of them being for a first down,” Fox Sports stated.

Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker (#7), successfully punted a 28-yard field goal, letting his team finish the quarter with points on the scoreboard.

Quarter 3: 49ers 10, Chiefs 3

Mahomes was intercepted shortly into the second half by 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown (#27), followed by the rest of his team overwhelming the Chiefs on the 44-yard line.

Quarter 3: 49ers 10, Chiefs 6

Record-breaking history shortly repeated itself when in the third quarter, Chiefs’ Butker made a 57-yard field goal, a new Super Bowl record. This broke Moody’s just recent breakage of the record.

Quarter 3: Chiefs 13, 49ers 10

After an unsuccessful attempt to gain possession, Mahomes passed to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (#11), who then ran a 16-yard touchdown for the Chiefs.

Quarter 4: 49ers 16, Chiefs 13

“Purdy hit Jennings, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for a trio of completions that combined for 46 yards. The quarterback then hit TE George Kittle to move the sticks on a fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 15-yard line. Two plays later, Purdy and Jennings hooked up for a 10-yard touchdown … but the extra point attempt was BLOCKED,” Fox Sports remarked.

Quarter 4: 49ers 16, Chiefs 16

Mahomes and Kelce worked together for a set of completions, combining a total of 29-yards. After some teamwork with wide receiver Justin Watson, the Chiefs made a 25-yard gain before making a 24-yard field goal.

Quarter 4: 49ers 19, Chiefs 16

With two minutes remaining in the game, Moody cleared a stalled drive with a 53-yard field goal.

Quarter 4: 49ers 19, Chiefs 19

“Kansas City worked its way down the field and got into the red zone when Mahomes hit Kelce for a 22-yard gain with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs settled for a 29-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker,” Fox News reported.

For the second time in NFL history, the super bowl was now headed into overtime.

Overtime: 49ers 22, Chiefs 19

49ers Moody was once again held to a field goal, his fifth of the game, and effortlessly earned the team another three points.

Overtime: Chiefs 25, 49ers 22

“Mahomes extended the game for the Chiefs with an 8-yard carry on fourth-and-1 and then got them into the red zone with a 19-yard carry,” Fox Sports stated.

Three plays later and with seconds left on the clock, Mahomes passed to Hardman for the game-winning touchdown.

The final score was 25-22, in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs, who secured the Super Bowl victory for a second year in a row. Later, Patrick Mahomes was named the games MVP.

This honor was well-deserved for the quarterback, as he “completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He led the Chiefs on a game-tying drive at the end of regulation, then the game-winning drive in overtime. He converted two first downs with his feet in the extra session, including a run on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs alive,” Yahoo Sports detailed.

The 58th Super Bowl was a thrilling game that kept fans from both teams on the edge of their seats until the very end. While the San Francisco 49ers were not victorious, they can hold their heads high with the knowledge that they played their hardest and left it all on the field.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, congratulations are in order as they once again emerge as champions of the Super Bowl.

To see further highlights and best moments from the 2024 Super Bowl, head to www.foxsports.com/live-blog/nfl/super-bowl-lviii-live-updates-top-moments-49ers-vs-chiefs or www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39480722/49ers-chiefs-live-super-bowl-lviii-updates-moments-highlights.

