The tea on Andrew Tate

I am sitting at my desk, scrolling through TikTok. Video after video is filled with commentary, reactions, and messages about one man: Andrew Tate. Curious as to who this is, I looked him up. I find myself falling down a rabbit hole of Andrew Tate. It only takes an hour before I am absolutely sick to my stomach.

Andrew Tate, is an American born, British-raised kickboxer, and at first glance he seems like a normal guy. Upon closer inspection, Andrew Tate is infamously controversial. His opinions on women in particular have had a lasting impact on social media and have created waves in the worlds of Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram.

Tate has said many things that have created uproar among those who know of him. From his Twitter account on September 7th, 2017; “Depression isn’t real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it. Thread.” said Tate. This comment in particular received heavy backlash from both mental health professionals and those battling with depression. In this case, the comment is inherently untrue. As far as science is concerned, depression is both very real and very deadly, even to Tate’s own audience. Tate, while his range of comments are broad, strikes mostly with young men between the ages of 18-34. Yet, in 2020 alone, the rates of male suicide were four times higher than that of female suicide rates. Tate’s dismissive attitude towards men’s health issues is destructive to the very idea he wishes to preserve: the fate of masculinity.

As far as Tate’s stance on women; he is bold and unapologetic . Many of the things he says on social media are shocking, sickening, and the like. However, to some viewers these are not new ideas. Tate is simply reinforcement. On a more serious note, as concerning as his sayings about women are; what’s more concerning is Tate is currently under investigation by Romanian police for alleged human sex trafficking and sexual assualt. In one video circulating on Andrew Tate’s Twitter (whose account has since been suspended), he is quoted saying “40 percent” of the reason he moved to Romania is because the police are less likely to investigate sexual assault allegations. These are serious allegations and Tate could face prison time if found guilty.

Perhaps what is most troubling about Tate is that, while he may be lacking in apparent forethought, is his recent ban from all social media. Tate is an American-born citizen, and while his views and ideas are controversial, and troubling. His censorship poses a serious question for American citizens, “How free are we?” The first amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states we have freedom of the press and freedom of speech. Americans across the country pride themselves on the upholding of this very amendment. While we may not agree on Andrew Tate, his views, or his actions, if Tate can be censored, then who else are they censoring?. The bigger question is: do we actually agree on censorship, the constitution, and the freedoms we hold so dear as Americans? Misogynist or martyr? Perhaps both.