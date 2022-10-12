Thursdays+are+for+the+Texans

Tarleton State University has an extensive list of traditions ranging from the L.V. Risinger Bonfire during homecoming week to Mayfete during Founder’s Week. Traditions run deep here in Stephenville, Texas and are a critical point in the history of our beloved university. One of the most recognized traditions on campus is Purple Thursday.

Purple Thursday was started on September 22, 1997 by the university president and student body president, Dr. Dennis P. McCabe and Marla R. Mock. This tradition started out as “Purple and White Spirit Day” in order to increase participation among students for the athletic programs.

Over the past 25 years, Purple and White Spirit Day has evolved into the Purple Thursday tradition we see today.

For some, Purple Thursday might seem like just another day of the week. For others, it instills a sense of pride and loyalty students have for Tarleton.

When visitors come to campus on a Thursday and see staff and students all wearing purple, it shows them what a unique university Tarleton is. The love and passion that members of Tarleton have is unmatched by most other universities, and Purple Thursday demonstrates just that.

Students on Tarleton’s campus have such a diverse range of styles. Thursday’s show individuality and unity at the same time. Many students take to social media to show off their Purple Thursday outfits. This not only showcases students’ loyalty but it boosts Tarleton’s overall sense of community.