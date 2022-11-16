The Try Guys Drama

The Try Guys, a renowned YouTube channel, has recently found itself in a controversial situation. Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, all of whom started out at BuzzFeed, began a series back in 2014 where they could, as some people put it, “try things.”

Unfortunately, they parted ways with the company back in 2018 and started their own channel. They have gained a lot of notoriety since departing Buzzfeed and they stand out amongst other channels.

However, the Try Guys attracted some unwanted attention on Sept. 24 when Ned Fulmer was suspected of having an adulterous affair with his coworker, Alex Herring.

When these allegations came out, many fans could not possibly believe what they were hearing. There were many videos on TikTok analyzing the rumors until a video surfaced with proof that Fulmer was at a club kissing another woman.

Alex Herring worked as an associate producer for the Youtube channel and was engaged at the time of the affair. On Sept. 27, Fulmer admitted to cheating on Ariel with Alex in an Instagram post.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

The Try Guys also confirmed later the same day in their own Instagram post that Fulmer was no longer a part of the group.

On Oct. 3, Yang, Kornfeld, and Habersberger produced a video in which they discussed how they were moving on without Fulmer and how their YouTube channel would adapt. The responses on this video were overwhelmingly emotional and showed much love for these three.

“[This] was handled so professionally. I hate seeing my favorite Youtubers in such pain, but I have faith that things will get better in the future,” Jackie Schmalz, a fan on TikTok, said.

Not long after the video was released, Ariel released her own statement saying, “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me—it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Fulmer than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The remaining Try Guys are still getting over this devastating incident. Although they are progressing slowly, as we can all understand, this has affected them a great deal. Since the last video was released, many followers, nevertheless, remain optimistic about the future of their beloved channel. Yang, Kornfeld, and Habersberger continue to produce short videos while navigating these challenges and doing all in their power to maintain the best channel possible.