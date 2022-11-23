Changes in transit

In light of recent inflation and low volume of services, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be changing the prices of a few of the shipping services they offer. The USPS also plans on cutting 50,000 positions due to profit loss.

While prices for Connect Local, which is the service that offers same-day and next day shipping services, will not change, the Parcel Select Ground service will be completely eliminated by 2023.

There will be a small increase in the prices of services such as Parcel Select, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express, Retail Ground, and the First Class Packaging System.

These job cuts and price increases are just a few of the changes that the USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy envisions for the new year.

The USPS plans to tear down around 150 annex locations and create mega centers to consolidate resources and prevent wasted energy. DeJoy also wants to make small changes on the operational level to increase efficiency of mail flow throughout the facilities.

These changes are under review by the Postal Regulation Commission, and will go into effect on Jan. 22, 2023.

“I realized that change is never easy, so I don’t want to minimize it,” DeJoy said in a video speech for USPS employees. “However, I do ask you to put the changes that might impact you in perspective, since I can assure you that the changes we are proposing are vitally necessary, and will significantly improve the long term prospects for the Postal Service as a great American institution.”