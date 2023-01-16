Oh, what fun!

Whether you stay in Stephenville or go back home for winter break, there are tons of things to do during the holiday season to refresh and recharge before the spring semester.

In Stephenville, the band Muscadine Bloodline will be playing at Twisted J Live on Dec. 1. In Stephenville City Park. Erath County United Way will be hosting its Light Up the Night Christmas Celebration on Dec. 2 through 4 and on Dec. 9. There is currently a Christmas tree located in the square that would make for some great holiday pictures.

In Huntsville, there is the Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek that is open Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. It is a 17-acre park adorned with Christmas decor and lights galore. It also includes a zipline, a ropes course, sledding, theatrical performances, and many more.

In College Station, there is Santa’s Wonderland that is open from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. It is a 40 acre village covered in lights that you do not even have to get out of your car for.

In Dallas, there is the world’s largest Christmas light maze called Enchant that is open from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. The Dallas Zoo also has over a million lights decorated throughout the zoo.

In Fort Worth, there are multiple different attractions such as the Parade of Lights in Sundance Square, the lights at the Botanic Gardens, and Christmas in the Stockyards.

In Arlington, Six Flags Over Texas is hosting their annual Holiday in the Park from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1. It includes tons of Christmas lights around the park, Christmas theater shows, and photo opportunities. Holiday in the Park is also at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

In Grapevine, The Gaylord Texan is hosting ICE! for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1. The theme is The Polar Express, and it is a winter wonderland of over two million pounds of sculpted and colored ice in nine degrees.

There are many other holiday events in Texas you can visit during the winter break. More events can be found at www.tourtexas.com.