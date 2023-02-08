Getting back in the groove

Students may be needing ways to get back into the idea of school and learning since being away on break. For many, this means having a great time with their family, opening Christmas presents, celebrating New Years’, and seeing old friends. It is also common for students to fall out of the patterns they had while they were at Tarleton. There are many ways students can get back into the groove of being in school again, for instance, creating a healthy sleeping schedule and following a daily routine.

Creating a healthy sleeping schedule is one of the major ways students can get back on track. For many, sleeping too much or not enough is a predominant issue. The best way to fix this, so you do not miss classes and have time for the things you need, is to go to sleep at relatively the same time every night and wake up at relativity the same time every day. This does not mean going to bed at 9 p.m. and waking up at 9 a.m. Sometimes, it means going to bed at 11 to 12 p.m. and waking up around 9 to 10 a.m. You can do whatever works best for you and your schedule, it just needs to stay the same for a consecutive amount of time.

Following a daily routine is another great way to get back on track because being on break can lead to an inconsistent schedule.When going back to school, it is good to get into a regular schedule with your classes and work so that you do not fall behind. Some ways to do this are to have a planner with all your important due dates in it, have alarms for all the daily things that need reminders, such as classes, lunch, and dinner, and planning ahead social time so you do not become burnt out as the semester goes on.

These are all amazing ways for you to get back into the groove of the semester as we come back from an amazing holiday break.