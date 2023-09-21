Family weekend festivities

Family Weekend at Tarleton State University is the epitome of fun, fellowship, and friendliness.

Throughout the weekend, there is sure to be an activity or event that each member of the family is guaranteed to enjoy during their time visiting our cherished college campus.

“Tarleton prides itself on being a family. Family Weekend is the perfect event for those closest to our students to experience the student’s home away from home and showcase the Tarleton experience with family and friends,” the Tarleton State University website encourages.

Family Weekend is the perfect time to show your friends and family what you have been up to since moving in, give them a peak into your dorm life, introduce them to your new friends, and give them an insider tour of campus — including making occasional pit-stops at your favorite spots.

Family Weekend takes place starting the morning of Friday, Sept. 22 and the fun, family friendly events continue throughout the following day, Saturday, Sept. 23.

Tarleton State Family Weekend kicks off with the first of three ring ceremonies at 10 a.m. on the Friday that the festivities begin.

The ring ceremony is an incredibly wonderful event brimming with sentimental significance and irreplaceable photo opportunities for upcoming Tarleton State University alumni.

“…We are welcoming all brands of Tarleton rings this year! What matters most is that we celebrate the value of Tarleton traditions, as a family, together! If you purchased a Tarleton ring, we hope you will plan to join us. But please do not delay, spots fill up quickly and we do not want you to miss out!,” the Director of Alumni Engagement, Tami J. Condon, expressed in her campus wide email regarding the ring ceremony.

Following the acceptance and retrieval of their class ring in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, students migrate outside to the ring statue to get their ring hand signed by the Purple Poo, who don their respective Poo insignia upon the backside of your hand.

After the first ring ceremony of the day, the entertainment continues to pick up with Family Weekend t-shirt sales happening in the Thompson Student Center (TSC) commons and check-in proceeding at the dining hall patio.

Moreover, a Planetarium Science Film will commence at 1 p.m. in the dark, air conditioned science building planetarium, which is perfect for science and space lovers who have animosity towards the blazing Texas sun.

Afterwards, families can preview the Ballet Folklorico performance at the Purple Pavilion outside of D-Hall at 3 p.m. before going to play Money Smart Family Feud in the TSC Commons at 4 p.m.

Subsequent to the last ring ceremony of the day at 4 p.m., there is a parent social outside of the dining hall starting at 4:30 p.m., as well as a massage trailer at the Thompson Student Center Portico from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to knead out all of the stress from the preceding week.

Towards the end of the night on Friday, the authentic Ballet Folklorico performance will take place in the Fine Arts Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by a family Casino Night in the TSC Ballrooms from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

After a good night’s rest, the party picks back up on Saturday morning at the Trogdon House lawn for breakfast with the Hurleys at 9 a.m.

After a filling breakfast – or after sleeping in late – it might be refreshing to take a break at the craft fair or visit the massage trailer again, which are both at the Thompson Student Center beginning at 9 a.m.

At roughly 11 a.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium, Dr. Hurley will be joined by his family to deliver a Presidential Family Address, and the Tarleton Parents Association (TPA) will conduct a general meeting as well.

For lunch and refreshments, there are quite a few options for families to enjoy. Families are welcome to munch on a warm, fresh meal at the dining hall and grab a steaming cup of Cafecito (Cuban coffee), or indulge in a lunch with the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources at the Purple Tractor, an off campus teaching laboratory facility for students within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

After a scrumptious lunch, volleyball fans are welcome to purchase a ticket and slip into a Tarleton Women’s Volleyball game match at Wisdom Gym where Tarleton will battle Seattle University at 1 p.m.

One of the most popular events by far throughout family weekend is the fan-favorite “Create-a-Critter” at the Dining Hall Patio from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event is perfect for younger family members and college students alike. Each participant gets to pick out an empty stuffed animal hide – options include a dragon, a bear, an alligator, and more – and fill it with stuffing themselves to make the perfect cuddle companion.

From 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., there will be a Texan Rally at the TSC Amphitheater, followed by Pointe du Hoc at the Rudder Statue from 2:50 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To bring the night – and the entire Tarleton State Family Weekend – to a close, families are welcome to join in on the pre-game tailgate at Memorial Stadium starting at 3 p.m. before the football game commences.

Younger family members are sure to enjoy the Texan Kids Corner near the Rudder Statue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. where there will be bouncy houses, games, and more for future Tarleton Texans to enjoy.

If tailgating is not your cup of tea, but you are still eager to be involved – and possibly win some worthwhile prizes – from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Texan Bingo is going to take place in the Science Building in room 102.

Texan Bingo ends right in time to head to the football field with a pre-purchased ticket to get a good seat to encourage our Tarleton Texan Football team as they take on Southwest Baptist University.

There is not a better way to draw Family Weekend to a close than cheering on our Tarleton Texan football team with a cold drink and concession snacks in hand, surrounded by our dear friends and family at Memorial Stadium.





