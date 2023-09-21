Taylor Swift is headed to theaters

Since March of 2023, Taylor Swift has been taking the world by storm, captivating audiences around the United States with The Era’s Tour concert. Paying homage to all of her albums, Swift will have performed at over 140 venues across five continents by the time The Era’s Tour comes to a close. However, the end does not seem to be coming anytime soon.

In June, Swift announced via Instagram not only one, but two more legs of her tour, in which she will be traveling abroad to numerous countries, including Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Two months later, she let her followers know that she would be back in North America once again, adding on another 15 shows to her performance calendar.

Most recently, Taylor Swift revealed that a concert film of The Eras Tour is coming. A post from her instagram on Aug. 31 reads, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting October 13th, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Unlike her other concert films and documentaries, The Eras Tour will be exclusively available in theaters, and there is a reason for this. Many fans of the singer make and share friendship bracelets and dress up in fun outfits to represent her different eras or albums when they attend her concerts. By having a theatrical release, instead of streaming the film, Swift gives the fans who do buy tickets the chance to participate in the activities that occur at her live concerts.

Since Swift’s latest surprise, The Eras Tour concert film has made millions. On Sept. 1, Billboard stated that, “According to a press release from AMC Theatres on Friday morning (Sept. 1), Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has broken all existing records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue at the chain with $26 million in the first 24 hours of on-sale.”

In a separate article by CNBC, box office analysts believe that “Swift’s big screen experience to top $100 million during its debut.” This will put The Eras Tour film up next to some big names including, “Barbie,” “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which were all movies that had $100 million opening weekends in 2023.

“The film is bypassing the traditional studio system model and will be distributed directly by AMC Entertainment. The largest movie chain in the world is expected to pick up a 5% to 6% distribution fee,” Billboard reported.

Tickets for Swift’s film are also being sold at a higher price. For adults, tickets will cost $19.89 and children will be $13.13, the numbers alluding to Swift’s birth year and her favorite number. There will also be collectible popcorn tubs and cups for sale available for sale exclusively in theaters.

Following the announcement, several big films slated to release in theaters on Oct. 13 have backed out of their original release date, opting to avoid Swift’s film premiere. Originally set to come out on Friday, Oct. 13, “The Exorcist: Believer,” will now debut a week earlier. “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Jason Blum, the producer of “Exorcist” posted on X (previously known as Twitter). “#TaylorWins.”

Meg Ryan’s rom-com, “What Happens Later,” also moved to a different date. Bleecker Street, the filming company for Ryan’s movie, posted on their instagram, stating “So we’ll take our time… Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with WHAT HAPPENS LATER, now happening… later. Coming only to theaters Nov. 3!”

After its release, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will play in theaters until November 5. However, considering the record-breaking presales and the predicted box office numbers, it would not be impossible for Swift to extend the duration of the run.

