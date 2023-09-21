Revival of childhood movie

On Sept. 22, Spy Kids will grace our screens for the first time in 12 years following the fourth installment, 20 years after the final chapter of the original trilogy.

The original trilogy followed Juni (Daryl Sabara) and Carmen Cortez (Alexa PenaVega), and their various misadventures as Spy Kids. Quirky adventures that included a star-stunned cast including Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo, George Clooney, and even more famous cameos. “Armageddon” will follow Tony (Connor Esterson) and Patty Tango-Torres (Everly Carganilla), and its cast will include Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, and Billy Magnussen.

The next installment is a reboot of sorts, in which it follows a new family of characters, reflects the plot of the original movie as well as the third installment. The parents of a daughter and son are retired spies and their past seems to have caught up with them. They are kidnapped, leaving the children alone, tasked with the assignment of becoming spies if they ever hope to save their parents. As well as dealing with the problem of when video games come to life, and stopping the game maker from unleashing harm to the world.

This reboot is meant for a new generation of kids to fall in love with the different adventures of Spy Kids. The original Spy Kids, though not the best quality of movies, were instant hits with kids, leading to two sequels in the forms of “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams” and “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.” The original trilogies’ success led to a fourth installment being made, “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.” However, due to the gap between generations the franchise could target, it did not do well in theaters and is the only Spy Kids Movie to receive under 100 million at the box office.

Robert Rodriguez is the director of “Armageddon”, but he is not new to Spy Kids or directing. He was the original director of every Spy Kids movie as well as the director of the fan-favorite movie, “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” and its legacy sequel, “We Can Be Heroes.” Rodriguez is a Texas-born Chicano and fell in love with filmmaking at a young age. His love of creating content for the enjoyment of generations of kids does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Rodriguez is not the only one who is in control of this new installment, as his sons are lending a hand in direction and music composition.

“I’ve heard from so many families telling me how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now, a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids,” Rodriguez told Netflix.

“Spy Kids: ‘Armageddon’” is a movie meant for the whole family. As fans hope to see callbacks to the originals, the newer generation can gain a love for this incredible world of Spy Kids. “Spy Kids” Armageddon” will be streaming and will appear at midnight on Sept. 22.

