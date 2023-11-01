On Saturday, Oct. 7 the world went into shock when the news began to arise about the Israel-Hamas war.

Over a million residents have been evacuated from the Northern Gaza Strip and head South as Palestinian militant group gains control. As more news floods in on the severity of the war many begin to question, “why exactly are Israel and Hamas at war?”

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants led an unexpected and unprecedented attack on Israel. This action created the beginning of what has quickly become one of the biggest headlines in the world. According to “Why are Israel and Hamas at war? A basic explainer,” written by Leo Sands and published by the Washington Post, in a highly organized and deceitful attack Hamas “bulldozed the border fence in multiple places, caught Israeli’s security apparatus off-guard, and overtook overwhelmed military defense.”

This attack quickly escalated and began integrating its way into civilian areas. Hamas began to collect captives that consisted of mainly women and children who were celebrating at a dance festival close to the border.

The roots of the battle between Israel and Hamas dates back to the founding of Hamas and the creation of the state of Israel. From their creation both groups have considered the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea to belong to them. This disagreement of territory ownership has led to regular disagreements and acts of violence between the two parties.

Israel has fought back on the attacks with Hamas by utilizing their military forces as well as enforcing a blockade that restricts both trade as well as the movement of civilians.

Through their efforts Israel has quickly gained control in Gaza. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin is claimed to have vowed to end Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip. Israel is planning to attack Hamas by focusing on the leadership of the Hamas military group.

For many the most concerning part of this war is the lack of representation for the Palestinian people. While many believe Hamas should face consequences for their actions in the Oct. 7 attack, there is much concern surrounding the idea that the innocent people of Palestine will get dragged into the war between Israel and Hamas.

For more information visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/10/17/israel-hamas-war-reason-explained-gaza/





