The movie, “Freaky Friday,” was known to be a popular movie back in the 2000s. As any teenage daughter can relate, we all have had a moment where our mom can be a little controlling in our lives. Well, that is mostly what this movie is about.

The single mother, Tess Coleman (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter, Anna (played by Lindsay Lohan), are complete opposites causing both to get into counterable arguments resulting in them not getting along. After they receive a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant, the next day they wake up to discover that they somehow switched bodies. They try different strategies to switch bodies again. In the process, they begin to understand their differences and find a sense of respect towards each other.

As it has been 20 years since the release of this movie, Jamie Lee Curtis has spread rumor that there might be a sequel. Fans are beyond excited and cannot wait for the upcoming movie, but most are afraid that it might not live up to the first movie. Yet, nothing has been said about whether Lindsay Lohan will be a part of this movie due to the many scandals that have been rumored in the media.

“It’s going to happen,” Jamie told Variety at the Producers Guild of America Awards. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen,” CNN entertainment stated.

The suspense of having to wait on official news has been very taunting. As of earlier this month, a throwback photo was posted on Jamie’s Instagram of herself and Lohan with the caption: “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed! @lindsaylohan @disney.” As Lohan commented with a crossed finger emoji, heart-eyes, smiley face, and two hands up. So, this brings a speculation that Lohan might continue the sequel with Jamie.

Through all of this, the movie sequel will bring many of the people who grew up watching “Freaky Friday,” an enjoyment of bringing old movies back to a new generation.

For more updates on the sequel, make sure to follow Jamie on Instagram @jamieleecurtis.