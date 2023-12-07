Holding on for Harriet

“I have heard their groans and sighs, and seen their tears, and I would give every drop of blood in my veins to free them” Harriet Tubman is credited as one of the most successful and known conductors of what was known as the underground railroad an underground network dedicated to helping slaves escape to the north and gain their freedom the 2019 self-titled file Harriet gives us a deeper insight into Mrs tub man’s career as well as delving into her personal life as well as the vast other achievements she amassed during her nine decades of life.

From the very beginning of the movie, I was hooked on every scene from the star-studded cast that included R&B sensation, and personal idol of mine, from the title character being portrayed by Cinthia Erivo. This movie was a living testament to the phrase: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens,” minty Selfless dedication and bravery in the face of fear was a powerful message for all people, most notably women of color. The character of Harriet being seemingly guided by God through visions or premonitions of the future connected this historical context with more modern and relatable things such as modern-age spirituality within the african diaspora was very present in the film and gave African Americans something to connect to in the past present and future.

The movie is about 2 hours and ten minutes in length but from the moment the scene starts you will be invested in every single detail you’ll find yourself screaming and yelling at the scream rooting for Harriet and she continues to free slaves by the dozens trip after trip each one with a new twist and turns that will have you literally at the edge of your seat. Critics praise Harriet as “ an amazing guide through the life of the legendary Harriet Tubman with no filter and no room left for interpretation” not to mention the soundtrack for the movie was iconic with the fan favorite being quoted as Harriet’s official theme song Stand up witch is a song by the actress/songwriter who portrays Harriet Cynthia Erivo

After finishing the movie I was left in complete and utter shock at just how amazing the cast was from start to finish I would give this movie a 10/10 the star-studded cast included Leslie Odom junior award-winning singer Janelle Monae hunter hall and Daphne Maxwell Reid known as s the Aunt Viv from the hit show the fresh prince of bel air t and not to mention Mrs. Tubman herself cinthia drive hey delivered a stunning performance on screen that left me captivated exhilarated and invested in every single scene of the movie this cast left absolutely no crumbs when it came to delivery ad performance and the performance took me on a trip through the lens of Harriet and I was left speechless after he movie.