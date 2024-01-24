For the “Dads, Brads, and Chads”

Taylor Swift: the name that everyone knows.

Some people adore her, others show disdain at the mention of her name, her favorability, her music, or her accomplishments. Nonetheless, the former population of individuals evidently have the larger sum.

Throughout the year of 2023, Taylor Swift has conquered a plethora of incomparable feats, and accomplished what many previously thought was impossible.

For her efforts, prestige, talent, and downright social influence, Swift has been officially christened with the title of TIME Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

“Since 1927, TIME has chosen a Person of the Year, the editors’ assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse,” Editor in Chief of TIME Magazine, Sam Jacobs explained. “In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well. Achieving this feat is something we often chalk up to the alignments of planets and fates, but giving too much credit to the stars ignores her skill and her power.”

Throughout her career, Swift has managed to break unbeatable records, unite a divided society, construct an incredibly diverse music repertoire, and promote an atmosphere of mutual fun, respect, and kindness through entertainment appreciation.

Over the past 12 months, Swift has managed to be Google’s most searched songwriter of all time, achieve the most streams in a single year on both Spotify and Apple Music, be the most streamed female artist in Apple Music history, possess the highest-grossing concert/performance film in history, become the first solo musician in history to be named TIME’s Person of the Year – and the first woman to appear twice on a Pearson of the Year magazine cover, among a number of other awards, nominations, and notable accomplishments.

Not to mention, she has also simultaneously been releasing her re-recorded studio albums to the delight of her boundless, devoted, worldwide fanbase.

This year’s annual Person of the Year magazine has three individual cover page editions for purchase, each version featuring a unique photograph of Taylor Swift. Arguably, the most popular cover displays Swift in a black bodysuit with one of her beloved cats Benjamin Button upon her shoulders.

Needless to say, with the way that Swift relentlessly, humbly, powerfully, and gracefully changed the trajectory of 2023, this prestigious honor presented to her by TIME Magazine and their editorial team was worth the year in the making.

