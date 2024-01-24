New year, new planner

When the new year begins, many of us are ready for the opportunity to start fresh and make positive changes in our lives. One of the many resolutions the people make at the start of the new year is to be more organized. However, as we move deeper into the year, some find it hard to stay as organized as they wanted to be and lose sight of the resolution they made earlier on. To help you with your organization goals this year, here are some of the best ways to stay organized:

1) Create a schedule: Whether it is a physical planner or a digital calendar or app, setting aside some time each week to plan ahead can help you to keep track of deadlines, work, meetings, and more. College Raptor lists some of the best planners for college students, including suggestions for the best detailed and versatile planners. “MyStudyLife,” which has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store and “Todoist,” which has 4.4 stars, are some of the best digital planners that are just a click away.

2) Prioritize your tasks: At the beginning of each day or week, make a list of your tasks for the week and prioritize them based on their importance and urgency. This can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed later.

3) Declutter your space: Living or working in a cluttered environment can lead to distractions and make it challenging to focus on the tasks at hand. Take some time to sort through your belongings and get rid of anything that you do not use or need.

4) Practice good time management: A huge obstacle that stands in between many people and their ability to stay organized is poor time management. After you have identified what needs to be completed each week, break your larger tasks into smaller ones and make sure to give yourself enough time to complete them.

By following these tips, you can start the new year off on the right foot and continue to stay organized throughout the entire year. As you begin to lead a more organized life, remember to allow yourself room to learn what organizational tactics work best for you. To find out more about College Raptors suggested planners, check out https://www.collegeraptor.com/find-colleges/articles/tips-tools-advice/7-best-planners-for-college-students/



