Night+owl+to+early+bird

Sleep is a crucial component of physical and mental health that is often overlooked. Getting a good night’s sleep can reduce stress, improve your mood, boost your immune system, and help you think more clearly. Many factors of life, such as school, work, and family responsibilities keep people from getting an adequate amount of sleep each night.

Developing a consistent sleep schedule is essential for a good night’s rest. With a better sleep schedule, you will find yourself benefitted by the ability to fall asleep more quickly and feeling more refreshed when you wake up.

Creating and sticking to a new sleep schedule might seem too difficult and time-consuming to try and develop.

“But if you make gradual modifications, you should be feeling well-rested when your alarm goes off within 10 days to two weeks,” the Sleep Health Solutions website stated.

Adjusting to any new schedule takes time. As long as you consistently work towards a realistic set of goals, there is no reason to worry. Here are some tips and tricks for developing a healthy sleep schedule:

Establish a bedtime routine. Decide when you want to be in bed and what time you want to be up in the morning.

“The recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult is at least seven hours. Most people don’t need more than eight hours in bed to be well rested,” Mayo Clinic remarks.

Stick to your sleep schedule. Once you have your established bedtime routine, make sure to consistently stick with it. Wake up and go to sleep at the same time, even on the weekends. Notice what you eat and drink. Being hungry or stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey are both discomforting and distracting, especially when you are trying to get some rest.

“Avoid heavy or large meals within a couple of hours of bedtime. Discomfort might keep you up. Nicotine, caffeine and alcohol deserve caution, too,” the Mayo Clinic website disclosed.

Be physical. Participating in exercise and physical activities each day can help prevent daytime sleepiness and reduce sleep onset.

“Moderate to vigorous exercise can increase sleep quality for adults by reducing the time it takes to fall asleep – and decrease the amount of time they lie awake in bed during the night,” the Sleep Foundation website illustrated.

Manage your worries. Do not allow your stress, concerns, and worries to prevent you from getting the sleep that you deserve.

The Mayo Clinic suggests jotting “down what’s on your mind and then set it aside for tomorrow.”

Create a peaceful sleeping environment. Investing in black out curtains, eliminating excess light, reducing electronic usage before bed, and getting a sound machine are all elements that can be valuable in creating the right environment for bed.

“Doing calming activities before bedtime, such as taking a bath or using relaxation techniques, might also promote better sleep,” the Mayo Clinic website encouraged.

By following the tips listed above, you can start developing a consistent sleep routine, making the right sleeping environment for you, and find yourself feeling well-rested. Remember that the process of developing a healthy sleep routine takes time, but the benefits are worth it.

