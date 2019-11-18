SGA making paths for Tarleton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Student Government Association (SGA) has been working hard to include and represent students at Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, and RELLIS this year. SGA is comprised of students that represent each college, on campus students, at-large, commuter students, spirit and traditions organizations, multicultural spirit organizations, outreach campuses, and representatives from Greek organizations.

SGA also has a freshman branch called the Freshman Representative Council and the 25 students that sit on it represent the class of 2023. FRC members served over 2,700 students at Purple Pancakes. In just a few months these students have served their students and university every day.

The group is led by Student Body President, Tyler Schuster, and Student Body Vice President, Jordan Gossett. They have an executive board that helps in the planning and executing of all SGA events.

The school year has been busy for SGA as they play a major role in the planning and executing of homecoming. The group was also well represented at the Grand Opening of the Fort Worth Campus, Lonn Reisman Athletic Complex, Engineering Building, and Animal and Plant Science Center.

To be able to represent all students at Tarleton, SGA has traveled to the outreach campuses multiple times this semester to meet students and get to know them. They have taken a homecoming drum to their locations and then zoom conference each meeting. This allows them to see our meetings each week. We do have representatives from the outreach campuses and work with them to better their locations.

SGA started the year with their annual Coffee with Congress. Each semester the second week of school SGA host Coffee with Congress. This event allows students to meet those who represent them. Be sure to join SGA January 22, 2020 from 9-11 am to get to know the student leaders on campus.

Students in SGA have enjoyed guest speakers like President Hurley, Dr. Styron, and Casey Hogan, a past Student Body President. The group has worked with athletics to help launch the fan rewards program and worked to help pass the Athletic Fee Referendum.

They have seen legislation move into action.

The moving of the Universities flag pole was a piece written last year and is now officially located at Alumni Island. Members this year have written legislation to help promote the growth of Tarleton and the safety of Tarleton’s students.

Students have been able to meet the Texas A&M Student Regent and talk to him about the concerns and growth of Tarleton. They were able to meet the Student Body President of the RELLIS campus, who happens to be a Tarleton Student.

SGA meetings are open to the public and held each Wednesday at 5:15 pm. Be sure to follow Tarleton SGA on all social media for meeting updates and information.