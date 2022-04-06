Phi Kappa Sigma Annual Pageant

Phi Kappa Sigma held their annual pageant on Monday Apr. 4th in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). LLS is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. This is the Skull’s philanthropy and they encourage other Greek organizations to get involved and participate in this fundraising event. Each sorority that participates has the opportunity to select two girls to represent their organization in the Miss Phi Kap Pageant. They work closely alongside a member of Phi Kappa Sigma in order to prepare for the pageant. After the preparation week comes to a conclusion, the girls competing will then dress up in formal attire and give their best runway walk to a song of their choosing.

Following their introductions, the girls are called back on to the stage in pairs according to their organization and quizzed as a duo on questions about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Phi Kappa Sigma. From there, they move on to showcase their best tricks and skills in the talent portion, followed by open ended responses.

There was a panel of six judges who determined the winner in each category and for overall, one of which being last year’s Miss Phi Kap winner.

Amber Cunningham, representing Sigma Alpha, was awarded best open-ended response. Taylor Gattis, also representing Sigma Alpha, was awarded best talent: baton twirling and third overall. Emma Halcomb, representing Delta Zeta, was awarded second place overall. Davi Wood, representing Alpha Gamma Delta was crowned as 2022 Miss Phi Kap and overall winner of the pageant.