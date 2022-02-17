Zeta+Phi+Beta+Sorority+Incorporated

There are many traditions that carry value at Tarleton State University, one being Greek life. Greek life is made up of fraternities and sororities that share a brotherly and sisterhood bond. There are many benefits that come with joining, but none compare to the bond you create with your new family of brothers or sisters.

Here on campus, African American students have the choice to join an all-black sorority or fraternity. These organizations are called Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

The Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Inc. on Tarleton’s campus is known as the Sigma Omicron chapter. This Sorority calls themselves the “sweet women of Sigma Omicron.” Just like any Greek organization, they have membership and active membership qualifications that members have to abide by.

Members must be female undergraduate students here at Tarleton State University and meet all the specifications under international headquarters. Once that step is completed, they are considered one of the “sweets” and now have to follow active membership bylaws. Each member is required to maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, participate in a minimum of two Sigma Omicron service projects, one sisterhood event and all chapter meetings. Members must also submit proper notification to the Basileus when they are unavailable to attend any Sigma Omicron meeting or event. Attain financial status on all levels by the first chapter meeting of the semester. Abide by Tarleton State University Greek Life study hour requirements. Participate in all fundraising events. As well as, submit unofficial transcript/progress report every chapter meeting to the advisor.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is not only an award-winning chapter, but they are the only national Panhellenic sorority here at Tarleton State University. President, Michaela Dennis, has worked tirelessly to promote the Sigma Omicron chapter.

The goal for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is to make a positive impact in the community through their actions supporting scholarships, sisterhood, service, and finer womanhood.

The sisters of the Sigma Omicron chapter plan to be more successful in the outreach to their community and service.