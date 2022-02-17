Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity Incorporated is a part of the InterGreek Council here at Tarleton State University.

Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity Incorporated strives to promote brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Their philanthropy is Bigger Better Business, Education and Social Action.

The motto for the chapter is ‘Culture For Service, Service For Humanity.’

This brotherhood’s colors are royal blue and pure white, with their symbol being a dove, and their flower is the White Carnation.

They were founded at Tarleton on March 28, 2015, but they were founded nationally on January 9, 1914.

The founders of Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity Incorporated wanted to create an organization that was not just a part from the general community, but a part of the general community. They strived to create a brotherhood that was not just based on the race, nationality, skin tone, or texture of their hair, but one based on the merits of the individual and what they truly stood for.