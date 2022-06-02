Road to the WCWS

When college softball begins its season, every team in the country has one goal; win a championship. Teams practice and prepare for hours on end to perfect their craft and chip away wins and losses in an attempt to make it to postseason play.

The postseason play for division I softball looks a lot like March Madness for basketball. At the end of regular season play, the selection show is the tell-all of which teams will make it into the playoff bracket. 32 teams are granted an automatic entry into the tournament, and a committee selects 32 others.

After the selection show, there are 16 regional sites set up. The winner of each regional site will advance to the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals for the 2022 season finished on May 29. After the Super Regionals concluded, there are eight teams remaining that will advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The eight teams that remain are The University of Texas, No. 1 The University of Oklahoma, No. 14 The University of Florida, No. 5 The University of California-Los Angeles, Oregon State University, Oklahoma State University, The University of Arizona, and Northwestern State University.

Northwestern made it in after a three-game battle with Arizona State. In game three, Northwestern was down 5-0 before coming back to win it and punch their ticket to the WCWS.

The Women’s College World Series will begin on Thursday, June 2. The WCWS Finals will be on June 8 through June10. The entire WCWS will be held at the USA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, OK. An unranked Texas team beat Arkansas in a three-game series to punch their ticket to the WCWS.

After several unsuccessful seasons, a chance at the WCWS is huge for UT, as this is their first appearance in the tournament since 2013. All of these teams bring their strengths to this tournament in an attempt to win the championship. This WCWS will bring so much talent and competition with so many great matchups to be watched.