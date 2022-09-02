Fast and simple dinner food is something many people are eager to find. However, many of those options are pre-made dinners or frozen food, which in the eyes of some, is not always the best option for the last meal of the day. School is back in session and the world is slowly creeping back to its normal chaos, so the last meal of the day is one that requires good taste, easy to follow instructions, and little time.

This recipe is one that my family and I have used for a very long time. It is our own version of “taco salad,” and it is my favorite food. It is a mouthful of different flavors that melt on your tongue. The items are relatively cheap, costing around only $20 to make the full meal. It feeds about four people and takes about ten minutes to make. This taco salad is the definition of an “easy cook” meal and it is always well worth it. While it is good for dinner with the family, it is also a great side to bring to get-togethers or parties with friends. You can almost never go wrong with something that is made with Doritos.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 can of ranch style beans

8 oz bag of shredded lettuce

1 lb pound of shredded cheese

2 tomatoes

9.75 oz bag of Cheese Doritos

Catalina dressing

Supplies:

Cooking pan

Spatula

Strainer

Big bowl

Big spoon

Take your thawed beef and start cooking it in your pan. While the meat is cooking, dice up tomatoes and open the ranch style beans. Drain as much juice out of the bean can as possible and then pour into the big bowl. Once your tomatoes are diced, put them in the big bowl as well. After the tomatoes and beans are in the bowl, the meat should be done. Take the strainer and drain the grease from the beef. After straining, add the meat into the bowl. Open shredded lettuce and add about ¾ of the bag into the big bowl. Follow this by opening and adding about ¾ of shredded cheese on top (put more if desired). Begin to crush up Doritos. Make sure to open up the top before crushing and then add into the bowl. Once all these ingredients are in the bowl, add catalina dressing of desired amount and mix. If more dressing is needed, add and then mix again (the more the better).

The best way to mix this salad is with your hands, get in there! Once the salad is of desired taste, put the big spoon in and dinner is served.