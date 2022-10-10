A friendship bounded by bracelets

Although it is not a new practice, the desire to get permanent jewelry has risen within the past few years. In 2022, Stephenville joined the list of locations that offer permanent jewelry services to its residents. Juniper Jewelry Bar is located at 178 W. Long Street in Stephenville, Texas. The jewelry bar is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to offering permanent jewelry, Juniper Jewelry Bar is expected to expand the scope of sales by adding other accessories including hats, bags and a wide variety of other accessories.

Stephenville native, Emily Griffin, is much more than just a business owner. She is a wife and mother whose love for bringing people together led to the creation of Juniper Jewelry Bar. Emily graduated from Texas A&M where she earned her degree in marketing communications. After living in Keller, Texas for a few years, Emily and her husband decided that Stephenville was where they wanted to be. Griffin came up with the idea of opening Juniper Jewelry Bar in May after hearing about permanent jewelry and deciding that the business would do very well in Stephenville.

“There is so much happening in Downtown Stephenville and so when I heard of this, I thought it would be great for the college and the community. I thought about the idea in May and we opened in June,” Griffin said.

Griffin shared that she chose the name “Juniper Jewelry Bar” because she wanted the name to match the happy environment she hoped the store would bring. The name “Juniper” means young and evergreen and the ambience of the store lives up to its namesake.

“Buying permanent jewelry is basically just buying a bracelet without a clasp. You can pick from any of our chains. We have sterling silver and 14 karat gold. Then, you can choose if you want a charm. All we do is custom fit the bracelet to your wrist and then we weld it,” social media marketing manager, Scarlett Moore said. “The process only takes a few minutes. The hardest part is picking which chain you want. Welding it only takes about one minute.”

Not only does permanent jewelry add a little extra spice to your everyday outfit, but it brings people together. The bracelet can even be removed if needed. To remove the bracelet, just cut the weld with a pair of scissors or wire cutters. If you would like the bracelet re-welded, Juniper Jewelry will adjust the size and re-weld your bracelet for the low price of $10.

“The main reason why I opened this is because I love seeing the connection. We had a mom come in earlier for her birthday and she brought her three year old daughter and they got matching bracelets. I just want more people to know about us because it is such a sweet way to celebrate moments,” Griffin said.

Juniper Jewelry Bar offers an array of services for those looking to memorialize major moments in their lives. Prices range from $30 to $50 for bracelets and anklets. However, they offer discounts every Thursday in honor of Purple Thursday. Guests are also eligible for 10 percent off of purchases if they tag @juniperjewelrybar on social media or by leaving an in-store Google review. In addition to offering services by appointment, larger parties can also book private group appointments online.

Since its grand opening this past summer, Juniper Jewelry Bar has made appearances at multiple pop-up events including events in Granbury, Hico, Tolar and Weatherford. Juniper Jewelry is currently scheduled to attend the Hearsay Wine Bar Ladies Night event on November 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. Although the event is for guests 21 and over, anyone can visit the Juniper Jewelry Bar during their hours of operation to get a permanent bracelet.

Booking appointments for your permanent jewelry does not need to be complicated. Juniper Jewelry has an easy booking process for those interested. For more information about how to book an appointment, visit www.juniperjewelrybar.com/book-online. For information about Ladies Night at the Hearsay Wine Bar, visit www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/ladies-night-at-hearsay-wine-bar-44300. To stay in the know about upcoming pop-up events and sales, follow Juniper Jewelry Bar on Instagram @juniperjewelrybar.