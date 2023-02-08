Volunteer for your vacay

Most college students take a trip to the beach for a fun-in-the-sun spring break. Here at Tarleton State University, students have the unique opportunity to make a difference in the community during spring break instead of going on vacation.

Every spring semester, Tarleton offers Alternative Spring Break (ASB). This is where students are sent to an area that has been recently affected by a natural disaster to help with the disaster relief. During this trip, students help rebuild houses and buildings, put up fences and drywall, clear storm debris, replace roof shingles, trim trees, and much more. Not only do students learn the importance of serving the community, but students also learn how to work with others among other valuable life skills.

Tarleton Alumni, Joy Brewer, went on ASB in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, students were sent to Panama City Beach, Florida and worked with Samaritan’s Purse to help with hurricane relief. The students helped the victims of the hurricane in any way they could, and they also participated in a city-wide clean up that went from the edge of the city to the middle cleaning up trash.

“We worked with other teams to make sure the community was left better than we found it!” Brewer wrote over text.

Brewer decided to do ASB because she wanted to get more involved at Tarleton and she loves to volunteer.

“I had no other plans for spring break, and I was looking forward to meeting new people!” Brewer wrote. “I met some of the most influential people on this trip, and it was a no-brainer to go again the next year.”

In 2020, students were sent to Panama City Beach again to help the locals with various work sites, which often included houses of community members. Students also volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and helped at the local elementary schools. Lastly, students also built a living shoreline by planting seagrasses and shoveling oysters.

“ASB 2020 was by far one of my favorite memories at Tarleton and life!” Brewer wrote.

Brewer highly suggests that students go on ASB at least once while attending Tarleton.

“It was an experience like no other where you get to volunteer, meet new people, and form relationships you would never expect,” Brewer wrote. “I met some of my best friends on these trips and I could not be more thankful to have these opportunities!”