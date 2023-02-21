The Murdaugh Murders have easily become one of the most watched trials in the country. With the drama, constant change, twists and turns, and so on, people are eager to find out what will be the final result for Alex Murdaugh. Not only does this case revolve around the death of his wife and sons, but it also carries the weight of stolen money, a housekeeper’s death, and a boat crash.

“It all began on the night of June 7, 2021, when Alex Murdaugh, whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as the top prosecutors across a wide area of the state, called 911 to report that his wife and one of their two sons had been shot to death,” Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs reported in their New York Times article. “The fatal shooting of Mr. Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, a 22-year-old junior at the University of South Carolina, rocked the state’s Lowcountry region, where the family had established a legal dynasty. The killings began to be known as the Murdaugh murders.”

Murdaugh is the one who found the bodies. He stated that he found them near some dog kennels outside their home. Although, many believe this to be untrue.

“Mr. Murdaugh had been at home with his wife and son earlier on the day that they died, but phone records indicate that he left to visit his mother around 9 p.m. He has said that he then returned home and found the bodies. Prosecutors have said that he killed Maggie and Paul before leaving, and then tried to create an alibi,” Bogel-Burroughs continued.

Following the call he placed to 911, was a year of silence. No suspects, motives, or ideas on why this tragic event took place. That was until the date of July 14, 2022.

“Mr. Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder, with the authorities saying he fatally shot his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun,” Bogel-Burroughs wrote.

While this is a serious accusation, it did not change much for Murdaugh, as he was already in jail for previous charges.

“Mr. Murdaugh has been in jail since October 2021, when he was first charged with stealing from a former client, and prosecutors have since brought a wave of financial charges against him, saying he defrauded victims — many of whom were clients — out of about $8.8 million,” Bogel-Burroughs wrote.

Considering the heavy load this has already become, one would consider that to be the end. Well, with this case, it just continues to grow.

“The scrutiny on Mr. Murdaugh has spawned several more investigations into three previous deaths in proximity to the family, and Mr. Murdaugh has also been charged with concocting a bizarre scheme to stage his own suicide to look like a murder after being pushed out of his law firm,” Bogel-Burroughs continued.

While awaiting the trial, the state and prosecutors have begun planning their outlook and goal of this case.

“If Mr. Murdaugh is convicted of murder, state law mandates that he be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, and prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence; they have chosen not to seek the death penalty. Jurors will also hear testimony on two charges that Mr. Murdaugh possessed a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” Bogel-Burroughs wrote.

While many people are invested in this trial and case, one may hope to see it come to a close soon.

To stay up to date on the trial and what is going on, visit www.greenvilleonline.com/story/news/crime/2023/02/10/alex-murdaugh-trial-live-stream-updates-day-15-witness-testimony/69891352007/

For more information regarding background to the trial, visit www.nytimes.com/article/murdaugh-murders-alex-paul.html