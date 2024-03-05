A+discovery+in+the+deep

Roughly 87 years ago, the world was shell shocked by the seeming disappearance of one of the greatest American aviation icons ever to set foot on the planet: Amelia Earhart. Yet, after all those years not a single trace of solid evidence has been found to provide insight on what truly happened to Earhart while she was journeying across the Pacific all that time ago…until now.

Starting in late 2023, the Deep Sea Vision company began on a mission to discover the wreckage of America’s most fascinating waterbound aircraft wreckage. After roughly 89 days, their search had covered over 5,200 miles of Pacific sea floor and had come to no fruition, until they spotted a mysterious orange blob on their radar system.

Near the end of Jan. 2024, deep-sea sonar imaging — led by the Deep Sea Vision team — photographed a distinctive mass deep in the Pacific ocean that appeared somewhat plane-shaped.

“Deep Sea Vision, a marine robotics company in South Carolina, says undersea scans produced a blurry sonar image that may be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra,” USA Today contributors, George Petras and Janet Loehrke, explained. “Tony Romero, Deep Sea Vision’s CEO, said the image appears to be that of a plane on the seafloor about 100 miles from Howland Island. Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were heading for the island when they disappeared in July 1937. The aircraft is at a depth of about 16,400 feet. By comparison, the Titanic is located at a depth of about 12,500 feet.”

Romero and his Deep Sea Vision coalition have put countless hours into this discovery, many of which were spent analyzing Earhart’s flight path, weather patterns, and communication signals prior to the time that she lost contact with flight control.

“Using that information to define a search area, the DSV [Deep Sea Vision] team then spent three months combing roughly 13,000 sq. km. of ocean floor with a state-of-the-art submersible craft. The result is a sonar image of something resting 5,000 metres below the surface, which Romeo says is similar in size and shape to Earhart’s plane,” CBC Radio contributor, Padraig Moran, reported.

While some people are still skeptical and are refusing to accept that the sonar image could even remotely be Earhart’s missing aircraft, Romero has been thoroughly analyzing the available evidence in contrast to the sonar image to support his belief that he and his team truly did find the wreckage of the plane.

“The twin vertical stabilizers in the back are very clear on the sonar image, and those are very distinctive of Amelia Earhart’s aircraft,” Romero reported.

In lieu of this incredible discovery, Romero and his team at Deep Sea Vision plan to make another trip out to sea soon to unearth more information about the potential plane wreckage debris.

“She’s America’s favorite missing person … she was a fantastic person, a pioneer in the aviation field, an early advocate for women’s rights and a terrific author,” Tony Romeo, CEO of Deep Sea Vision (DSV), reported to Reuters in a recent interview. “And so, if we can help bring closure to this story and bring Amelia home, we’d be super excited.”

Despite the fact that Earhart evidently never achieved her goal of being the first woman to fly around the globe, she broke a number of records in aviation, was a woman ahead of her time, and will forever and always have a place in many people’s hearts.

For information regarding Amelia Earhart and her potentially discovered plane wreckage, please visit www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/01/29/amelia-earhart-plane-location-clues/72394097007/, www.cnn.com/2024/01/30/travel/amelia-earhart-missing-plane-pacific-ocean-scn/index.html, time.com/6589865/amelia-earhart-missing-plane-possible-discovery/.