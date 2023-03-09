Who runs the world? Girls

“Fifty years ago, women made 57 cents to each dollar men earned. Today, that number is up to 77 cents,” ZDNET.com stated.

Women are three times more likely to start a business than men as stated by incfile.com, which may hold true for the entrepreneurs at Tarleton as well. From jewelry to photography, these women have worked hard to create a business that utilizes their skills to make money and help others.

Starting off this list would be the owner of Naturally Abstract Jewelry, Candyse Johnson. Johnson is a junior social work major and has a home based company where she creates and sells jewelry.

“I started making jewelry while I was in the Navy as a stress reliever. When I got out, I began posting my jewelry and started my business soon after,” Johnson stated.

Her products can be found and are available for purchase through her Instagram account @candysejohnson or pop-up shops for vendors and small businesses.

Another business woman and chef is Elise Smith, who sells home-cooked Cajun food, American food, and more. After leaving Louisiana for her track career, many people praised her exceptional cooking which led her to sell food that reminded her of home. Direct message (DM) her on Instagram @smittyythrows, for $6-8 plates.

“You won’t find good Louisiana cajun food anywhere else around here,” Smith shared.

When it comes to beauty based products, women make up 77 percent of the field, according to thewespot website. The Tarleton women do not disappoint when it comes to dominating this field and having a presence on campus.

Chloe Williams, junior communications major, is one of the hairstylists on campus and provides wig installs and men’s hairstyles.

“It makes me happy to see the results of my clients smiling and loving on themselves with their new glow,” Williams answered in response to why she took up doing hair.

Her price is $70 for wig installs and $45 for men’s styles, but more information can be found through her Instagram page @_jjanelle.aesthics, where scheduling appointments can be made from Monday to Friday 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Another stylist is Taveonna Greene-Griffin, a graduate student earning her masters in psychology. She also conducts a home based business where she does braids, twists, and locs. Owner of Taverna Creations, her business provides versatility and affordability. Prices are negotiable and appointments can be booked through her Instagram accounts, @TaveonnaCreations_ and @Taveonnajune.

Stylist Nuella N., does both home-based and travel appointments. Doing styles such as knotless braids, box braids, any kind of twists, and fulani/ tribal braids (for a good discount). Be sure to book at least two to three days before you want your hair done and this can be done through her Snapchat @nunudaloon, Instagram @nuellabbs, and business page @nunudabaldie. Prices are to be negotiated based on size, length, and parts.

“I was encouraged because I already do my own hair all the time, and I do my friends’ hair occasionally, so I thought I might as well make money from it,” Nuella explained.

Another entrepreneur who is in the business of helping other people is social media manager, Blake Smith. Senior communications major, Smith’s range of business include social media management, logo and brand driven, social media consulting, and brand photography.

“If any businesses are interested in booking with me, they can visit the website linked in my bio. On my site, potential clients can find a link to a Google Form that will help me get to know them and their business a bit better. The booking process is quick, and all of my services can be customized to any client’s needs,” Smith shared.

Her price packages can be found on Instagram @blakenicolecreatives. The prices vary based on experience and each package has a payment plan available. To check out more of her work, visit @beaut.ywithgrace.

How many careers can say that they are the business to make people happy? How many of them are worth a thousand words and a priceless memory? For these women in the photography business, that is what their career is all about.

One photographer that offers couples, family, and individual photoshoots is junior education major, Madison Doty.

“I love capturing the beautiful moments in life and being in a field where I am constantly surrounded by smiles and accomplishments. There is also deep satisfaction being able to see my clients beaming with confidence once they have received their pictures,” Doty expressed.

When in season, she also does prom/winter formal, graduation, and wedding shoots. At the moment, the best way to book with her is through social media on instagram @mndphotography, or Facebook @MNDphotography. She offers senior photoshoots for $75, family shoots for $90, individual shoots for $60, and couples shoots for $65.

Twenty-two year old photographer, Alina Rangel, is a senior agricultural communication major who specializes in Western lifestyle photography. Shooting Western lifestyle and occasionally Rodeo, she started her side hustle pre-pandemic and has grown in potential and opportunities since. You can reach her on Facebook Messenger and her Instagram @douberflicks, as well as her website doublerflicks.mypixieset.com

The final photographer on this list is Vicky Nguyen, an Allen High School alum. Nyugen mostly does portraits and nature shoots, but would like to start product photography.

“A lot of people undermine photography because they think it’s just clicking a button, but photography for me is all about the craft. I’m a big fantasy person, and I’m often whisking myself away into my own little world in my head, and I would like a creative space to put what’s in my head to real life. I love photography because I can make something real from something imaginary,” Nguyen stated.

Her Instagram account is @vixpix24, DM her for appointments as she charges about $15-$25 an hour, but prices vary.

An additional contender for beauty based services is Alumni, Charcyona Lovelace.

“At the moment I am offering all revamp services for your wigs! Simply bringing your old wig or bundles back to life. Many of those services include: refurbishing your old wig to new; make a brand new wig with your bundles and frontal/closure; lace replacement; colorization,” owner of THE.WIG.CLOSET, Lovelace shared.

She was encouraged by Makayla Bryant, owner of Luscious Lashes, and Lorin McNeil, owner of LoLos Beauty Supply Plus. Follow her on instagram @the.wig.closet__cl. Her prices range from $75-100 depending on the service.

For more details regarding these amazing business women, be on the lookout as more stories are to come on the JTAC website!