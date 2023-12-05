The Official Student Newspaper of Tarleton State University since 1919

the JTAC
the JTAC
the JTAC

What a match!

Women’s Tarleton tennis team take on Sacramento State
Samantha Lira, Content Editor December 5, 2023

On Feb. 18, the Tarleton women’s tennis team went to Sacramento State to compete in doubles and singles tennis matches. Both led these points for Tarleton to win 5-2. 

Starting off with doubles: Martha Makantasi and Elsa Boisson teamed up with the lead 6-4. Makantasi is currently a junior from Metamorfosi, Greece and is the first student-athlete in Tarleton State University’s NCAA era to come from the country of Greece. Boisson is currently a junior from Fontenay-le-Comte, France. 

The next doubles that teamed up, Ximena Morales and Clara Sobius, defeated 6-4. Morales is a freshman from Guatemala and is currently on a third winning streak in her single matches. Sobius is also a freshman from Quebec, Canada. Both of these ladies continue to strive to win as it is their first year at Tarleton.

Next to the single matches, Emma Persson is a freshman from Bastad, Sweden. During her singles match, she lost the first set with a 1-6. However, in her second set, she put in a lot of sweat and won 6-2. As Persson and her opponent went onto a tie break set, she won the set of 6-4. 

Story continues below advertisement

Onto the next, Boisson began the season at Tarleton her freshman year, where she got an Academic All-WAC (Western Athletic Conference) and was the WAC Doubles Player of the week. In the first set of her singles match, she won 6-2. However, she was defeated in the second set 2-6. For the tie break set, Boisson and her opponent had a great game while she won 6-4.

Morales also had a great first set with her opponent, winning 6-4. Then came the slam and defeated her opponent in the second set 6-0. 

Lastly, Sobius was dependent on whether the Tarleton women’s tennis team would win the match against Sacramento State. For her first set, she took a loss 2-6. For her second set, she broke a sweat and caught up with the score of 6-3. When it was the tie break set, it was all tense, but she ended up winning 6-3.

If you want to get the chance to watch the Tarleton women’s tennis team, here is more information on their schedule, https://tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-tennis/schedule.
