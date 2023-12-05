What a match!

On Feb. 18, the Tarleton women’s tennis team went to Sacramento State to compete in doubles and singles tennis matches. Both led these points for Tarleton to win 5-2.

Starting off with doubles: Martha Makantasi and Elsa Boisson teamed up with the lead 6-4. Makantasi is currently a junior from Metamorfosi, Greece and is the first student-athlete in Tarleton State University’s NCAA era to come from the country of Greece. Boisson is currently a junior from Fontenay-le-Comte, France.

The next doubles that teamed up, Ximena Morales and Clara Sobius, defeated 6-4. Morales is a freshman from Guatemala and is currently on a third winning streak in her single matches. Sobius is also a freshman from Quebec, Canada. Both of these ladies continue to strive to win as it is their first year at Tarleton.

Next to the single matches, Emma Persson is a freshman from Bastad, Sweden. During her singles match, she lost the first set with a 1-6. However, in her second set, she put in a lot of sweat and won 6-2. As Persson and her opponent went onto a tie break set, she won the set of 6-4.

Onto the next, Boisson began the season at Tarleton her freshman year, where she got an Academic All-WAC (Western Athletic Conference) and was the WAC Doubles Player of the week. In the first set of her singles match, she won 6-2. However, she was defeated in the second set 2-6. For the tie break set, Boisson and her opponent had a great game while she won 6-4.

Morales also had a great first set with her opponent, winning 6-4. Then came the slam and defeated her opponent in the second set 6-0.

Lastly, Sobius was dependent on whether the Tarleton women’s tennis team would win the match against Sacramento State. For her first set, she took a loss 2-6. For her second set, she broke a sweat and caught up with the score of 6-3. When it was the tie break set, it was all tense, but she ended up winning 6-3.

If you want to get the chance to watch the Tarleton women’s tennis team, here is more information on their schedule, https://tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-tennis/schedule.



