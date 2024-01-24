The grand celebration off film and stars

As 2023 comes to a close, the 2024 award season is right around the corner. With the celebration of music, writing, acting, and film technology, the Golden Globes is one of many awards that gives accolades to the most deserving of each category. The Globes were be presented by Comedian Jo Koy on Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CST, live on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.

The Golden Globe Awards are a ceremony meant to present accolades to certain projects and people who expressed excellence in filmmaking, acting, and television production. First presented in 1944 and annually ever since, they present these honors to foreign and domestic projects. They also donate to entertainment-aligned charities, give out scholarships, and help in entertainment efforts, such as the restoration of old films.

This upcoming show follows June 2023 when the organization Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the non-profit organization that had founded and controlled the Globe Awards since its inception, controversially disbanded. Controversy came when it was revealed in 2021, that there were no Black voters among the selected journalists who voted on the winners of the awards. With problems arising due to lack of diversity and unethical practices, a reorganization was called, HFPA was quickly dissolved, and the Golden Globes assets were sold to Eldridge Industries.

The 2022 Globes were not broadcast due to the controversy within, however, they were brought back to television in 2023. The ‘24 award show shows promise in its awards in this new era of the Globes, especially following the end of both the writers’ and actors’ strike of 2023. Though promotion did not widely occur during this period, many films and television series were still produced. With many critically acclaimed shows and box office hits, there are many nominees for each exclusive category.

Some of the biggest categories of the night included all the different subcategories of best motion picture, best television series, and best performances in main or supporting roles. Film boasts four exclusive awards, including cinematic and box office achievements, best director, best screenplay, best original score, and best original song. The movie “Barbie” led the film categories with nine nominations, closely followed by “Oppenheimer” with eight of its own nominations. For Television, Succession achieved the most nominations, with eight.

Other films that appeared on the ballot included “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” and “The Super Mario Bros.” Movie. Besides Succession’s success in nominations, other television shows nominated included “The Bear,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Last of Us,” and “The Crown.” Many top actors made an appearance in the acting categories including Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, and Pedro Pascal. This night will be one to remember and will consist of celebrating not just the nominees but the art of film.

For More Information on the Golden Globes, please visit: variety.com/2023/film/news/golden-globes-nominations-list-nominees-2024-1235831576/, goldenglobes.com/nominations/2024, or www.nytimes.com/2023/06/12/business/media/golden-globes-sale.html





