The connection between art and us

Many high school and college students alike can agree that at some point they have caught themselves aimlessly doodling in class or mindlessly scribbling on a piece of scrap paper while they are talking on the phone. What these students may not realize is that they are unlocking one of the best kept secrets in the creative world: the ability to create art — in whatever form that may be — without an end goal in mind, better known as “mindless crafting.”

Mindless art is all about letting your creativity flow without any specific plan or purpose. It is those random doodles, scribbles, and strokes that you put on paper without overthinking.

One of the best things about practicing this concept is that it allows for the “artist” to quiet their mind and focus on what they are currently doing; it allows them to be fully present in the moment with every brush stroke or doodle line. We live in an extremely overstimulating world and by allowing yourself to quiet all the chatter both around you and in your head, you are able to think about aspects of your life that are important. These moments can serve as an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life and allows for a moment of tranquility and reflection.

Mindless art is not just about zoning out; it is also a tool for self-expression and exploration. When we let go of the need for perfection and simply allow ourselves to create without judgment, we tap into a deeper part of ourselves. It is almost like unlocking a hidden treasure chest of emotions, ideas, and memories that we did not even know were there.

Story continues below advertisement

Making mindless art is a bit like going on a journey of self-discovery. With each stroke of the pen or brush, we learn a little more about ourselves — our fears, our desires, our strengths, and our vulnerabilities. It is a form of therapy that does not require words.

The act of creating is for everyone, from the humble scribbler to the master painter, and it creates a solace that welcomes all to rest and let go of all the expectations of what art “should be.” Even the simple act of doodling a stick figure can open ourselves up to a realm of possibilities just by creating without expectation.

So, the next time you find yourself reaching for a pen or a paintbrush, do not hesitate to indulge in a little mindless art. Let your imagination run wild, allow your hand to move freely, and see where the journey takes you. Who knows, you might just uncover a newfound sense of peace, clarity, and self-awareness along the way.

In a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, making mindless art offers a gentle reminder to slow down, breathe, and connect with ourselves on a deeper level.





