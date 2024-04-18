The Official Student Newspaper of Tarleton State University since 1919

the JTAC
The Official Student Newspaper of Tarleton State University since 1919

the JTAC
The Official Student Newspaper of Tarleton State University since 1919

the JTAC

The connection between art and us

How mindless crafting can help make your life better.
Jason Yelvington, Multimedia Editor April 18, 2024

Many high school and college students alike can agree that at some point they have caught themselves aimlessly doodling in class or mindlessly scribbling on a piece of scrap paper while they are talking on the phone. What these students may not realize is that they are unlocking one of the best kept secrets in the creative world: the ability to create art — in whatever form that may be — without an end goal in mind, better known as “mindless crafting.”

Mindless art is all about letting your creativity flow without any specific plan or purpose. It is those random doodles, scribbles, and strokes that you put on paper without overthinking. 

One of the best things about practicing this concept is that it allows for the “artist” to quiet their mind and focus on what they are currently doing; it allows them to be fully present in the moment with every brush stroke or doodle line. We live in an extremely overstimulating world and by allowing yourself to quiet all the chatter both around you and in your head, you are able to think about aspects of your life that are important. These moments can serve as an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life and allows for a moment of tranquility and reflection. 

Mindless art is not just about zoning out; it is also a tool for self-expression and exploration. When we let go of the need for perfection and simply allow ourselves to create without judgment, we tap into a deeper part of ourselves. It is almost like unlocking a hidden treasure chest of emotions, ideas, and memories that we did not even know were there.

Story continues below advertisement

Making mindless art is a bit like going on a journey of self-discovery. With each stroke of the pen or brush, we learn a little more about ourselves — our fears, our desires, our strengths, and our vulnerabilities. It is a form of therapy that does not require words.

The act of creating is for everyone, from the humble scribbler to the master painter, and it creates a solace that welcomes all to rest and let go of all the expectations of what art “should be.” Even the simple act of doodling a stick figure can open ourselves up to a realm of possibilities just by creating without expectation. 

So, the next time you find yourself reaching for a pen or a paintbrush, do not hesitate to indulge in a little mindless art. Let your imagination run wild, allow your hand to move freely, and see where the journey takes you. Who knows, you might just uncover a newfound sense of peace, clarity, and self-awareness along the way.

In a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, making mindless art offers a gentle reminder to slow down, breathe, and connect with ourselves on a deeper level.



Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gallery / Featured
Coping with grief
A bowl of candy hearts that give a message on each heart.
14 Valentine's date ideas
Kayla Lucio shows off engagement ring right after her fiancé, Wacey Horton proposed.
2016 Homecoming King proposes to 2018 Homecoming Queen
Elijah Perry Imbong throws his guns up infront of the John T Statue on Alumni Island.
Elijah Perry Imbong is the new Texan Rider
Delta Zeta Sorority cheers for Shelby Ford who just accepted her bid into the sorority.
Sorority chapters welcome over 200 new sisters
Tarleton Traditions for the first time student
Tarleton Traditions for the first time student
More in Lifestyle
Beyond words
Beyond words
Womens History Month
Women's History Month
What is stress? How do you cope with it?
Rise of consumerism
10 things to do this Spring Break
Art under attack
Art under attack
About the Contributor
Jason Yelvington
Jason Yelvington, Multimedia Editor

the JTAC

The Official Student Newspaper of Tarleton State University since 1919
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All the JTAC Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *