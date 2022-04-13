Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Trifles

With spring headed our way, the joy is beginning to fill the air as the temperature increases and the birds start to hum. Spring is many people’s favorite season- school is coming to an end, stresses start to melt away, and the weather outside is, as some would say, inviting.

With the lovely feelings of happiness that spring brings, sharing that emotion with your friends can be a great way to start the season.

Whether that be going camping, hammocking in the front yard, trying to go for a swim (but then realizing it’s not warm enough and regretting your decision), or even just making some sweet treats for your loved ones as they show up at your door are all ways to appreciate the beginning of spring with the people around you.

Personally, sweet treats are my thing. I think a delicious snack is always an amazing way to welcome a person to your home. So, let’s get to it. Here is another delightful dessert for you and your friends to enjoy.

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp. Sugar

½ tsp. Pure vanilla extract

3 cups chopped pound cake or angel food cake (I prefer angel food cake)

2 cups sliced strawberries

Tools:

Stand mixer (You can attempt to mix by hand, but from personal experience, I would recommend the mixer)

Knife

Glass jars or cups

Piping bag (plastic bag)

Begin by pouring the cream and sugar into the stand mixer. Mix until a stiff peak forms or until about whipped cream consistency. Then, add the vanilla extract in and mix again until combined.

Transfer the mixture into the piping bag. Take the glasses and layer the strawberries, angel food/pound cake, and mixture.