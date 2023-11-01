Savoring the season

Nothing beats the inviting smell of warm, freshly baked cookies floating through your home as the leaves begin to fall and the air grows cooler. Fall comes with an infinite number of delicious flavors, one of which being pumpkin. When you mix it with the traditional campfire enjoyment of s’mores, you have a match made in seasonal heaven. These Pumpkin S’more Cookies combine pumpkin spice with the gooey, chocolatey richness of s’mores.

Recipe for Pumpkin S’more Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) softened unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in a large mixer until the batter is light and fluffy. To the creamed mixture, add the pumpkin puree, eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until everything is well blended. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and ground spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves) in a separate bowl.

Gradually combine the dry and wet ingredients, mixing until a soft cookie dough forms.Fold in the semi-sweet chocolate chips, micro marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers until uniformly distributed. Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between each cookie using a cookie scoop or a spoon.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown, and the centers are set.

Allow the cookies to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before moving them to a wire rack to cool fully.

Pumpkin S’more Cookies are an easy way to enjoy the scents of fall while also bringing a sense of nostalgia into your house. The combination of pumpkin spice, chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers results in a delectable dessert that will leave everyone wanting more. Whether you make these cookies for a fall event or simply to enjoy the season, they will quickly become a seasonal favorite. So, get into the autumn spirit by making these wonderful Pumpkin S’more Cookies!