Glazed orange carrot cookies

Most seasons are linked with certain sweets or flavors. Pumpkin spice is famous in the autumn, cocoa and mint are prominent in the wintertime, and anything breezy and tropical evokes memories of the summer. However, what flavor could represent springtime? I believe this wonderful recipe that was created by Jocelyn Brown, a blogger, truly represents the flavors of spring.

Ingredients for the cookie:

2/3 cup of shortening or softened butter

3/4 cup of sugar

One cup of carrots, cooked and mashed

One egg

One teaspoon of vanilla

One teaspoon of orange zest

Two cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Two teaspoons of baking powder

Ingredients for the glaze:

1/4 cup of hot orange juice

Two cups of powdered sugar

Zest of one large orange, less than one teaspoon used in cookie dough.

Set the oven to 350 degrees to begin. Then beat together the shortening and sugar. Shortening can be substituted with butter; the recipe will not change. Eggs, vanilla, fresh orange zest, and shredded carrots should all be added to the mixer. At this stage, the mixture will appear a little thin and foamy. Blend the batter gradually until it is smooth. To achieve the ideal consistency, slow whisking may be required for a couple of minutes. After mixing the dry ingredients into the cookie mixture, spoon the batter onto a flat cookie sheet, and bake for 15 minutes until golden. While the cookies are baking, begin preparing the glaze. Hot orange juice and powdered sugar should be mixed well. When all clumps are dissolved, add the zest and mix again until smooth. When the cookies are done baking, let them cool for 25 to 30 minutes before adding the glaze. If you would like to add something a little extra, you can add some orange zest for a garnish.

This recipe is perfect for spring events happening, whether it is Easter or just simply another day with family. If you give this dessert a try, you might discover a new all-time favorite





