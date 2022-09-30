More+than+just+a+sandwich

For college students, a good meal is essential. A good meal can make or break how your day goes. It can determine if your assignment is completed on time, or if you have enough energy to travel to your class that is all the way across campus. On a good day, a nice meal can look like spaghetti and garlic bread or a full salmon spread with vegetables. However, if you are a fan of sloppy joes or food that is messy but delicious, then you have come to the right place.

The Po’ boy is a sandwich originally from Louisiana. It consists of meat, usually roast beef or seafood, and is served on New Orleans French bread. Originally created by the Martin brothers who called their sandwich the “poor boy,” later abridged the name to “po’ boy.” Now as college students, one might not have enough money to break the bank over a single meal, so the JTAC will teach a cheap and easy way to cook this traditional sandwich: the roast beef Po’ boy.

Ingredients:

14 oz Freshness Guaranteed Italian Bread Loaf

7 oz Great Value Roast Beef lunch meat

12 oz jar Heinz HomeStyle Savory Beef Gravy

Garlic Powder

Salt

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

8 oz Shredded iceberg lettuce

Mayonnaise (personal preference on brand and amount)

1-2 large tomatoes thinly sliced

Supplies:

Cooking pan

Spatula

Plates

Butter knife

Knife

Cutting board

Set the stove to medium heat. Rip roast beef slices and place them in the pan, using all of the meat from the container. Add garlic powder, salt, and creole seasonings and begin to stir. Once the meat is cooked, pour half of the gravy into the pan. Generously add more seasoning. Pour the rest of the gravy into the pan and continue stirring. This process should take around two to three minutes and then the sandwich filling is done. Next, take the french bread and cut the desired amount of bread. Cut the bread into halves without completely separating them. Cut tomato into thin slices and put mayonnaise on bread. Place the meat and gravy onto the bread, add shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Close the sandwich and dig in!