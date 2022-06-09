Happy+National+Strawberry-Rhubarb+Pie+Day

Sometimes those random holidays like National Apple Day, National Bike Day, or something even crazier can be perfect for having an excuse to eat delicious food. Today is National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day, so it is only right to celebrate this holiday with a great strawberry-rhubarb pie recipe. This vegetable has been in most of my life, I was fortunate to grow up with my southern great grandparents and my great grandmother made the best rhubarb cobbler you could get your hands on. However, for today’s holiday, I thought I would mix things up a bit.

If you are a little lost on what rhubarb is; rhubarb is actually a vegetable that is more common in the north of the United States. It is hard to believe that a vegetable made it into a desert, but rhubarb is amazingly sweet when cooked. The strawberries also make the rhubarb sweeter which is why they go so well together. On the contrary, do not eat rhubarb by itself. It is the most tart food I have ever put in my mouth, so it is no wonder they are eaten in pies, cakes, and cobblers. Enjoy this awesome recipe from Sally’s Baking Recipes (sallysbakingaddiction.com) that I had the pleasure to make.

Note: For the crust, I used a family recipe, but it is easiest to buy already made crust at the store that you just have to roll out.

Strawberry-rhubarb pie:

Prep time: 3 hours

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 7 hours

Ingredients:

3 cups sliced rhubarb (1/2 inch pieces)

2 and 1/2 cups chopped strawberries

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon of orange juice

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons of unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1 Tablespoon of milk

optional: coarse sugar for garnish

Directions: