A new coffee shop scoots into town

On Mar. 28, Stephenville welcomed a new coffee joint, Scooter’s Coffee, on Washington Street across from H-E-B. Scooter’s has a vast menu offering coffee, blended coffee, smoothies, teas, and even Redbull Infusions. Additionally, they offer breakfast food items such as burritos, sandwiches, muffins and pastries.

I had never heard of Scooter’s Coffee prior to its grand opening, and as a coffee fanatic, I was intrigued to try the new franchise. I ordered the Iced Turtle Latte and the Maple Waffle Sandwich. According to the Scooter’s menu, the Turtle Latte consists of “top quality espresso with a touch of velvety caramel, chocolate, and hazelnut.” I was delighted with this combination of flavors and would recommend it to sweet coffee lovers. If you are not a fan of sweet coffee, but are interested in trying the latte, I would recommend asking for a pump or two less of sweetener.

I especially enjoyed the Maple Waffle Sandwich made of sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese between two sweet waffles. It was a perfect combination of sweet and savory. I was very impressed with not only the quality of my coffee and sandwich, but the service as well. The staff was friendly and I received my order rather quickly.

I had such a good experience on my first visit that I decided to bring my friends along to try it and review their experience for this article. Aydrien O’grady ordered the Strawberry Banana Smoothie and described it as, “ thick, tart yet sweet, and refreshing.” Amy Gallhager ordered the Wild Berry Smoothie and described it as, “sweet, but not overpowering, a bit watery but I liked it.”

“As someone who enjoys rich, strong, and bold cold brews, I was surprised to find that Scooter’s cold brew did not meet my expectations. The cold brew lacked the strong caffeinated flavor that I am so used to,”fellow coffee fanatic Alexandro Rodriguez said.

For my second visit I decided to try Scooter’s signature latte, the Iced Caramelicious Latte. It was rich, sweet and was just the pick-me-up I needed, I would definitely order it again. I had a great experience at Scooter’s Coffee and highly recommend giving it a try. If you would like to know more about Scooter’s menu and reviews before trying it, you can visit their website at https://www.scooterscoffee.com/.