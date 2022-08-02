A violent path ahead

Spies, fights to the death, and extensive journeys. The action genre is in which the protagonist is thrust into a series of events that typically involve violence and physical feats. In the manga realm it is often tied with comedy or romance. Within this genre, the plot may involve one group against another, and the story is focused on the strengths/weaknesses of individual characters and the effort they put into their personal battles with the opposing group’s members.

Among this genre is the most popular manga/anime, such as “Shingeki no Kyojin” (Attack on Titan), “One Piece,” and “Naruto.” As well as the newest additions, “My Hero Academia,” “Demon Slayer,” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” These are often interchangeably considered the big three amongst all of the manga/anime genre.

Lesser known manga that can also be tied to the romance genre, include “Elfen Lied,” similar to the popularized show “Stranger Things,” a girl, as a result of horrific government related scientific experiments, was born with superhuman powers. Her powers present as a pair of horns and invisible telekinetic hands. When she escapes confinement, she meets with a high school boy on summer vacation, they then begin fighting against those who wish to take her back. Supplementary titles include, “Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story,” and “Rokudou no Onna-Tachi.”

“Tokyo Crazy Paradise,” revolves around the daughter of a cop, Tsukasa Kozuki, in futuristic Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo, the once pristine and safe city has become infested with crime to the point where women are unable to leave the house without being victimized. Tsukasa, who hides her gender as a request from her parents, as well as her three brothers are left orphans when their parents pass away through gang related violence. As such, her family hates the yakuza, the Japanese mafia, nevertheless the people who gave them refuge from the treacherous streets happen to be Tsukasa’s yakuza classmates.

“Oresama Teacher,” falls within the comedic action subgenre, and follows high school girl Kurosaki Mafuyu. Kurosaki, kicked out her school for delinquency and being head of a gang of other juvenile delinquents, vows to become a ultra feminine version of herself and swears off fighting. This is until she becomes friends with the class troublemaker and her homeroom teacher is someone she recognizes from her childhood as well as someone who shaped her into the delinquent she is.

Titles that also fall within comedic action include, “Mao,” “Gokusen,” “A certain magical index,” and “Soukyuu No Ariadne.”

“Candy & Cigarettes,” 65-year-old Hiraga Raizou, gets a new job. High pay, secretive, and seemingly easy. On the first day, he runs into a child, the little girl then pulls him into an incident which makes him question working. However, he took the job to pay for his grandson’s medical treatment, thus he is unable to leave. Nevertheless, he has to answer within himself, should he stay and clean up after this girl and her horrific job or unsuccessfully find another job?