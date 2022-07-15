A riveting love story

Summer is a great time to relax and enjoy some days off. One of the many ways to do that is through reading. I have found that reading has allowed me to step away from my phone and the outside world, and just enjoy time to myself. One book that I just finished recently was “November 9” by Colleen Hoover. She is a very well-known author and I have seen so many of her books on social media. Let me tell you, she is worth all the hype. I finished this book in three days, I could not put it down.

“November 9” is a story about two people and their unforgettable love, even with heartbreak. Fallon and Ben meet in a restaurant the day before Fallon is set to move across the country to pursue her acting career. They find that they feel something for each other, but Fallon has made a choice not to date someone until she was 23. Considering she and Ben are only eighteen, that means there are five years before she would even consider being in a relationship with him.

The two decide to make a pact that they will not contact each other until every year on November 9. On this day, they will meet up and catch up on how each other is doing. They plan to do this for five years until they can actually be together. The date November 9 is the day they met, but it is also significant to each of them for reasons you will have to read to find out. One November 9 in particular, Fallon begins to question whether or not Ben has been truthful with her about who he really is.

The plot twists in this book are phenomenal and will keep you wanting to read more. Will the two be able to overcome the obstacles of their relationship and have a happy ending to their love story? “November 9” is the perfect summer read and I highly recommend it to anyone who loves romance novels with a good twist.