Beat the heat

When most Texans think of summer, they think of scorching temperatures of up to 110℉, any form of H20 to escape the heat, and sunburn out the wazoo. While most of us are accommodated to the less than friendly heat, some newcomers and out of state college students staying in Stephenville may need alternatives to spending time in the sun. Stephenville luckily has plenty of indoor activities and H20 spots to cool off and chillax (as the kids say).

First, there is the new aquatic center that just opened at Tarleton State University this spring. The aquatics center is currently offering swimming lessons for ages 6 months and up (this includes adults). In addition to this, there is also an outdoor area of the pool where you can rent out cabanas and lay on tanning chairs and get the perfect summer glow. The recreation center has yet to update their summer group fitness schedule, however, new activities may include water basketball and water volleyball. To stay updated on these activities you can visit their website at:www.tarleton.edu/campusrec/aquatics/index.html, In order to use the aquatics center at Tarleton you may be required to purchase a day pass at the front desk or online for $10. Students of Tarleton are automatically awarded memberships to the recreation center as part of their tuition.

If you would prefer off-campus water activities, Stephenville’s “Splashville Water Park” located on 850 S. Graham street is perfect for kids and bored college students alike. The park opens June 6 with only a $6 entry fee for residents, and it is the perfect way to cool off when eggs start frying on the pavement.

Another way, that’s farther from the ‘Ville, but equally as entertaining is Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas. Dinosaur Valley State Park is located along the Paluxy River that runs through Glen Rose. It has a few different swimming spots open to the public and beautiful scenic overlooks on designated hiking trails.

One of the key elements to remember this summer is to drink water and watch for signs of heat stroke. Because of the high temperatures we’re seeing early this May, it’s likely going to be a steamy summer.

According to the CDC, some early signs of heat stroke may include; confusion, loss of consciousness, hot and dry skin with profuse sweating, nausea and vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. Heat stroke is very serious and can be fatal if it goes untreated. A good rule of thumb is to drink at least 2-4 liters of water every day, that’s about 64-128 ounces of water every day. Stay safe and stay cool this summer Texans!