Our farm, your table

The Purple Tractor was created for Tarleton students who are within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. It started in the year 2019, when the local shop would teach college students how to make and market agriculture products that included fresh and frozen meats, veggies, and nursery plants.

The students produce all of these products in classrooms, barns, and farms. Students are taught merchandise in the lab and offer farm-to-table products locally. All proceeds help recoup teaching expenses at the agriculture center to enhance student experiences.

The store holds lots of merchandise. Whether you are looking for something to eat, to have in your house, or carry around, The Purple Tractor is your place to go. Meat products include steaks, chuck roast, brisket, stew meat, ground beef, pork chops, breakfast sausages, bratwurst, leg of lamb, and more of your favorites, along with greenhouse products that include bedding plants, vegetables, hanging baskets, air plants, terrariums, compost, soap, and so on. Lastly, they have branded products such as shirts, coffee mugs, handbags, lawn chairs, and much more.

If anything you see sparks your interest, then stop by The Purple Tractor. It is located at the Tarleton Ag Center in the Animal and Plant Sciences Center.

The address is 1322 CR 518 Stephenville, TX. The Purple Tractor is open Monday through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.

For more information, check out their website at www.thepurpletractor.com/ or call (254) 968-1973.