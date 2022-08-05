New school year, new concerts

A new school year brings a new concert schedule at the Twisted J Bar. They are known for the artists they bring in and the concerts they put on in Stephenville. Do not worry though, we will make sure you know all the dates and do not risk the chance of missing out on any of their events.

The first event is the “Baby It’s Hot Outside Benefit Concert,” which will be on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. This concert will be a back-to-school event that will benefit Buck Fuffalo’s Family Christmas. It will feature Kat Hasty and his band, as well as 12 other artists. Tickets are on sale now for $15 each.

The next big event at the Twist will be a concert by Giovanni and the Hired Guns. They will be here on Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. Their opener has yet to be decided. You can get tickets now for $20 each or $25 at the door.

Kolby Cooper is the next artist that will visit The Twist on Sep. 2. He will be accompanied by Logan Jahnke. Tickets are on sale now for $15 each or $20 at the door.

Later in September, Flatland Cavalry will be coming for their visit. They will perform on Sep. 15 at 9 p.m.. Their opener has not been announced yet. You can get tickets now or at the door for $25.

On Oct. 8, Tanner Usrey will get on the stage. He will perform at 9 p.m. and his opener has also yet to be decided. Tickets to his event are on sale now for $15 each and $18 the day of.

The Cameron Sacky Band is going to perform on Oct. 15. They will be accompanied by Gracie York. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 each or $15 at the door.

Nov. 5 will be Carson Jeffrey’s turn to be on stage. Tyler Halverson will also be there with him. They will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 or $15 at the door.

A big shot for the Stephenville community will be at The Twist on Nov. 19. Pecos and the Rooftops and an opener, which is to be determined, will perform at 9:30 p.m. You can get your tickets now for $15 or $20 at the door.

The last concert of the fall semester will be Treaty Oak Revival on Dec. 3. They will be accompanied by an artist who has not yet been determined. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets can be bought now for $12 or for $15 at the door.

Make sure to get your tickets now so that you can get them for the best price. For more information and ticket sales visit https://www.twistedjbar.com/.