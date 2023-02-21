Spring Break 101

Spring break is around the corner and there is no better time to plan than now. Whether you are staying in Stephenville, Texas, or looking for that next cross country trip, there are plenty of ideas.

One way to plan for the upcoming spring break is to participate in this year’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB). ASB allows for students to serve during their allotted spring break schedule by embracing the core values of Tarleton and giving back to the community. This year, Tarleton will be traveling to Fort Myers, Florida, applications for ASB will be due Feb. 19. Applicants will depart March 11 and return March 17. For more information, visit Texan Sync or @tarleton_serves on Instagram.

If you are looking to travel in the great state of Texas, there are plenty of travel destinations. Enjoy the sunshine and waves by taking a trip to South Padre Island or any Texas coastline beach. This year, South Padre Island features concert line ups from Lil Wayne to Kodak Black.

Fort Worth is your one stop shop for good eats, night life, or some traditional Texas heritage. From the stockyards to downtown, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy. If you are looking for outdoor activities, but not a fan of the beach, visit New Braunfels and tube the river, explore the Natural Bridge Caverns, and zip line.

Pack your bags and gather friends to travel to some hot destinations around the country. The Florida beaches offer plenty of sunshine, tourist attractions, and nightlife. Myrtle Beach, South Caroline is a popular spring break destination, especially for students looking for something a little more budget friendly. Even though the days are growing warmer, visit the Colorado Rocky Mountains to get a glimpse of the last moments of winter by skiing or enjoying nature.

On the occasion that you are staying in Stephenville, spring break is a great opportunity to relax and take advantage of the open parking lots. Travel to neighboring towns like Dublin to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 16 through18, or Granbury to enjoy downtown shopping or the Granbury City Beach.

No matter your budget or if you are looking for a week-long vacation or one day get-away, there is something out there for everyone to make your spring break plans come to life. Have a safe and wonderful spring break.