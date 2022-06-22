Fun+for+the+summer

Summer is in full swing in Texas, but more importantly, here in Stephenville. After a long school year, summertime is a great break for kids and teachers to be able to take a breather and spend some time away from the classroom.

Tarleton is hosting many camps for said kids in an attempt to keep them active, while also still being able to have their summer fun. One camp in particular that is allowing for this is the Tarleton Rec Kidz Camp. This camp is for ages 5-12 and is a great way for kids of the community to be active, have fun, and also be out of the classroom. At Kidz Camp, participants get a chance to swim in the brand new aquatic center, use the rock climbing wall, and play on the new soccer field as well. Campers also get “Field Day Fridays” where they get to play on inflatables set up on the courts in the rec center, as well as get pizza and have the opportunity for camper of the week awards.

With these kids in the Stephenville community being out of school for the summer, it can be tough for parents who work, or even the ones who stay at home and need to get stuff done. Tarleton Kidz Camp could be a great place for your child in order for you to get that long awaited break. The cost is $100/week for each child. This covers a bag, a water bottle, the cost of participation, and then a provided pizza lunch on Friday.

Gee Heath is the program director for Kidz Camp and ensures that everything runs smoothly with the help of his counselors. He explains how Kidz Camp is beneficial for its participants. “Attending Kidz Camp allows for kids to experience what it is like to be on the Tarleton State campus. It also allows them to get involved with their peers from the same area or areas nearby,” Heath states.

Kidz Camp is helpful in social and behavioral development for the kids that attend because they get a chance to interact with a diverse population of kids their age, as well as learn how to follow rules, listen to directions, etc.

Whether one needs a place for their kids to go while they are at work, or they just want them to get out of the house, Kidz Camp is a great place for them to be.