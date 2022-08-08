The perfect bronze

Self-tanners are a hot topic right now in the beauty world. There are so many tanning products on the market. These range from tanning lotion, to mousse and even drops. Brands are coming out with new and improved products every day. The problem is, which one should you use? Which ones are worth the money? Here are the top three self-tanners of 2022.

Coming in at number three is ‘Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist.’ This product is part mist and part oil. It creates the perfect subtle glow. One of the ingredients in this is hyaluronic acid which is known to moisturize the skin and provides a healthy-looking complexion.

The second best self-tanning product for 2022 is ‘Coco and Eve Bali Bronzing Bundle.’ This product creates the perfect summer bronze. It is a great consistency and does not leave the skin feeling sticky. It also comes in a three-piece set with a mit and a brush to be sure you get full coverage.

Coming in at number one for tanning products in 2022 is ‘St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse.’ This product is unique because the color it develops depends on how long you leave it on. It also works very quickly, only taking three hours for the darkest tan. It leaves your skin streak-free and bronzed. It is the number one amazon choice, and customers are raving about it.

If you are looking for great tanning products you can use at home, be sure to check these out!