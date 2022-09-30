Stephenville, Texas has a rich rodeo history. To say the least, it might be better known as the Cowboy Capital of the World. The last two weeks in September are packed full with events for Rodeo Heritage Week and the 53rd annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo.

Stephenville is commonly referred to as the cowboy capital of the world due to its rich rodeo and ranching heritage as well as the many legends who have molded the sport of rodeo into what it is today. Cowboy culture is what keeps this town thriving in its traditionalist ways and will continue to make history in this small Texas town for years to come. The rodeo has something for everybody.

The Miss Cowboy Capital Rodeo Queen’s contest commenced on Sept. 15 followed by the annual cookoff at the 377 rodeo arena. This week also highlighted mutton busting, roping, and a western art exhibition.

The PRCA was founded in 1936 and evolved from a working lifestyle of the ranch cowboy. The legend of the American Cowboy began and developed in the 19th century and with that, their competitive spirits began to rally. Over the past 86 years, rodeo has evolved into a national sport that is highly competitive.

According to the history of PRCA Rodeo, the organization has had a few name changes in its lifetime. Beginning as “Cowboys’ Turtle Association” changing to “Rodeo Cowboys Association” and finally to the “Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association” in 1975. This final name is to honor the largest and most prestigious organization in rodeo history.

Many different series fall into PRCA rodeo including the ProRodeo Tour and All American ProRodeo series, but the most well known being the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

There are currently more than 9,000 cowboys that are members of the PRCA and over 600 rodeos are held annually. These rodeos are broadcasted on various television channels including ESPN and CBS.

Stephenville continues to hold close ties to its cowboy heritage while being the home of the 2022 PRCA rodeo at the Lonestar Arena.

Fans are getting ready to get rowdy with some of their favorite cowboys and cowgirls on Sept. 23 and look forward to upcoming rodeo events held in Stephenville, Texas, the Cowboy Capital of the World