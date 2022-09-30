If you like this song, you’ll love this movie

Trigger Warning and Spoiler Warning: “All The Bright Places” mentions talks of suicide and mental illness. In addition, the following does include spoilers. If you have not read or watched “All The Bright Places,” do not continue. Read at your own risk.

Whether you are reading a book from Book Tok, listening to your favorite pop hits on Spotify or watching a Netflix Original, there are a variety of common tropes that are explored in the media. Between lovers to enemies, friends to lovers or bittersweet endings, choosing your favorite trope can be a bit complicated.

With the release of her one and only album, “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo not only navigated through her breakup, but she also touched on topics of mental health and abuse. In her song “Hope Ur Ok,” Rodrigo reflects on how she hopes the people in her past are doing alright. She points out that even though she has not talked to them in a while, she still wishes them the best. Throughout the song, Rodrigo repeats “Well, I hope you know how proud I am you were created”. This lyric alone goes hand-in-hand with the concept illustrated in the movie adaptation of the novel “All The Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.

“All The Bright Places” released the movie version of the book in 2020. The film stars Elle Fanning as Violet Markey and Justice Smith as Theodore Finch. The movie has a few striking similarities to the book. The movie starts at the Elyria’s Washington Avenue bridge where Violet Markey is seen standing on the ledge of the bridge looking down. Theodore Finch, commonly referred to as Finch, spots Markey and decides to join her on the ledge. In an attempt to ease Markey’s pain, Finch jokingly removes one foot from the ledge as if he were planning to jump. This, in turn, scares Markey and sheds light on the nature of their relationship. Although they do not know each other yet, the opening scene of the movie foreshadows how their relationship will heat up then fizzle out. Finch’s lack of fear for the future also foreshadows how their love story ends. When pursuing Markey, Finch is very persistent and intentional about the things he does. Between asking her to be his partner for a class assignment and writing her a song that he shared on social media, Finch is very pursuant of Markey as if she is his final mission. He breaks her out of her mental and emotional confinement just to send her spiraling at the end. Their love, though short-lived, is what single-handedly saved both of their lives.

“All The Bright Places” deserves a rating of 9 out of 10 stars. The story is so beautifully written and illustrated. It was raw, real and truly heart-breaking. They found love in such trying and unfortunate times, but even that love could not keep Finch alive. The movie sheds light on the idea of “checking on your happy friends.” Despite his beautiful, bright smile and the long list of people that loved and cared about him, it still was not enough to keep him alive.

If you are having a hard time, this is not the movie to watch. It will leave you broken and in shambles. If you are struggling with anxiety, depression or loss, visit the Wellness Center or contact them at 254-968-9044.

You can stream “All The Bright Places” on Netflix or find the book at Barnes & Noble, Target, Audible and a variety of other book sellers. You can listen to the “Sour” album on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.